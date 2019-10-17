Prosecutors said Gaines solicited money for her campaign and used it for herself. According to sentencing guidelines, she could face eight to 14 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Thursday’s court appearance marks the end of a long political career for Gaines that began as a council member in the small Prince George’s County town of Berwyn Heights. She ascended to a House leadership post in the Maryland General Assembly.

The charges against Gaines, who was widely respected from Berwyn Heights to Annapolis, left residents of Prince George’s stunned, saddened and frustrated. She is the third Democratic state lawmaker from the county to face criminal charges for financial misconduct in the past two years.

In 2018, former delegates Michael Vaughn and William A. Campos were sentenced to four and 4½ years in federal prison, respectively, for a pay-to-play bribery scheme involving liquor licenses.

“Few people were more disappointed than I was,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said of the charge against Gaines. “Actions have consequences. Her actions have consequences for her and for this county.”

Gaines, who served in the General Assembly since December 2001, was vice chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and was tapped earlier this year to negotiate how to spend the state’s $2 billion capital budget.

A vocal advocate for investments in transportation, Gaines was a key champion of the Purple Line, a 16-mile light rail system that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County.

She served as deputy majority whip from 2003 to 2007, vice chair of the Prince George’s House delegation from 2007 to 2008 and assistant majority leader in 2015.

After being appointed to a vacant House seat in 2001, Gaines was elected to a full four-year term in 2002. In 2009, she received a distinguished legislator award from the Maryland Municipal League. In 2015, she was given the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Founder’s Award, which honors a delegate who serves with integrity and a focus on public service.

