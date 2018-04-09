A bill to diversify Maryland’s medical marijuana industry received approval from lawmakers on Monday — the final day of the General Assembly’s 90-day session, and one year after a similar effort failed in a bitter last-minute defeat.

The bill that passed, which must be signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), would increase the number of licenses for marijuana growers and processors, and requires that they be awarded in a process that gives preference to minority-owned businesses, which were nearly shut out of the initial round of licensing.

“This has been a long, drawn-out issue,” Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) said Monday before the Senate approved changes to the bill made by the House over the weekend.

About one-third of Maryland residents are African American, but none of the 14 companies that have lucrative licenses to grow medical marijuana are led by black executives.

The legislation approved by both chambers would increase the number of growing licenses from 15 to as many as 22, and the number of processing licenses from 15 to 28. Two growing licenses would be set aside for the companies that sued the state because they say regulators illegally rejected them in favor of lower-ranking advocates — a provision that was opposed by lawmakers last year who said legislation should not be used to settle legal matters.

The bill would also designate new processing licenses for several companies that already have growing licenses, a provision the bill’s critics say provides an unnecessary boon to wealthy companies.

With just hours before the end of the session, the General Assembly still has to give final approval to several bills, including those that address crime in Baltimore, safety in schools, banning bump stocks and keeping gun out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves and others.

Sen. Robert Zirkin (D-Baltimore County), the chairman of the Judicial Proceedings Committee, said he was certain the crime bill would pass the Senate before lawmakers adjourned. Over the weekend, the House passed bills that included aspects of the Senate legislation — a plan that stalled because of opposition from civil liberties advocates and black and Latino lawmakers to some of its more controversial provisions.

The House’s more modest bills included tougher penalties for repeat violent offenders but also has a provision allowing certain felonies to be expunged after 15 years, which swayed some lawmakers who initially opposed the major overhaul.

“I think the House did an excellent job,” Zirkin said. “They took a really hard look at the bill and added a provision about expungement. . . . It’s a carrot-and-stick approach. For repeat violent offenders you need the stick, and for individuals who are trying to get their lives back together, there needs to be better carrots.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers in both chambers are scrambling to work out agreements on others measures, including a bill that would decide the age that teens can marry. Currently, 15-year-olds can wed in Maryland, and the House passed a bill raising the age to 17 while the Senate version moves it to 16.

“It is, in my opinion, it would be outrageous to leave allowing 15-year-olds to marry,” said Zirkin, the Senate bill sponsor. “Where we land . . . we’ll see. But hopefully it will get done . . . today.”

The General Assembly wrapped up action on Monday on a bill that makes it easier for prosecutors to go after repeat sexual offenders, allowing past sexual offenses to be referenced during their trials. The bill eliminates state income tax on a portion of the pensions of retired military and retired correctional officers.

The legislative day started on a somber note in the Senate with nine veteran lawmakers ending their legislative careers and other lawmakers mourning the deaths of family members, including the wife of Del. David Fraser-Hildalgo (D-Montgomery), the mother of Sen. Johnny Ray Sallings (R-Baltimore County) and the brother of Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s).

Before mention of the losses, Sen. Nathaniel McFadden (D-Baltimore City), who is facing a tough primary battle, and Sen. Edward Kasemeyer (D-Baltimore County), who is retiring after a more than 30-year legislative career, wiped tears from their eyes as the session got underway. Miller also appeared emotional.

Kasemeyer has been capturing his final days in the legislature on video.

“You get a little teary-eyed thinking about it,” he said. “I’ve had great days here. It’s hard to leave, but it’s the best thing for me.”

The General Assembly finished much of its work before the clock ran out, rushing in the past several days to send bipartisan measures to the governor’s desk that provide $167 million in dedicated funding to stabilize the Washington region’s Metro transit system; that creates an $8.5 billion package to lure Amazon.com’s second headquarters to Montgomery County; and legislation that develops a one-year plan to stabilize individual health insurance premiums.

“This is an election year. Everything done this session was couched in the guise of the election,” said Mileah Kromer, a political science professor at Goucher College.