This file photo taken on October 28, 2016 shows voters casting ballots in early voting at the Potomac Community Recreation Center in Potomac, Maryland. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Top Maryland lawmakers said Friday that they are asking Attorney General Brian E. Frosh to review the state’s election system after learning from the FBI that a Russian investor bought a software firm that is doing work for the state Board of Election.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert) and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) said late Friday that they were briefed by the FBI that a Russian investor purchased the software vendor in 2015. State officials were not aware of the sale.

“While the FBI did not indicate that there was a breach, we were concerned enough to ask Attorney General Frosh to review the existing contractual obligation of the state, as well as ked for a review of the system to ensure there have been no breaches,” Miller and Busch said in a joint statement.

The action by the Maryland lawmakers came just hours after Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein announced the indictment of 13 Russians for conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Several states, including Maryland, have taken numerous steps since 2016 to make their election systems are more secure after concerns were raised about Russians hacking efforts.