State lawmakers are triaging the more than 2,400 bills still pending before them, advancing the most crucial legislation. The top priorities include the $48.5 billion budget, an overhaul of public schools and coronavirus legislation that, among other things, would give job protections to workers ordered into quarantine. The Senate also fast-tracked a bill to loosen restrictions on telemedicine.

“We will do what it takes to get the most critical and important work done, and nothing more,” Ferguson said.

State legislatures across the country are weighing whether to shut down work. In Colorado and Idaho, lawmakers are rushing to finish their work early because of the epidemic. The Missouri Senate broke early. In Tennessee, a lawmaker’s request to adjourn early was rebuffed.

In Maryland, the General Assembly has not adjourned early since the Civil War, the Senate president said.

“We need to get out of here,” Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings (R-Harford) said in an interview. He suggested that the General Assembly take action on the operating budget, capital budget and emergency bills. “The minute someone in this chamber or that chamber tests positive, we all get quarantined and this gets shut down.”

The general public has already been barred from the Maryland State House under aggressive social distancing policies Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Thursday evening. Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, and all gatherings of 250 or more have been prohibited, among many other measures.

In a tweet late Friday, Hogan urged lawmakers to finish a smaller subset of their priorities by Tuesday, prompting a harsh rebuke from House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County).

“Please don’t degrade our collaborative work to Twitter bombs in this time of uncertainty,” she tweeted.

In legislative action on Friday, both chambers gave initial approval to a bill that gives Hogan the authority to reduce costs for testing for the virus, ban price gouging, improve access to telehealth and ensure private and public employees who are under quarantine do not lose their jobs. The legislation was introduced earlier this week by the presiding officers and Sen. Clarence K. Lam (D-Howard), the only doctor in the state Senate.

In the Senate, lawmakers gave initial approval to sweeping public education reforms that, among other things, raise teacher pay, expand prekindergarten and offer more programs to prepare students for college and careers.

“We’re doing things on a statewide scale,” said Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), the chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. “We’re doing things, in some ways, that haven’t been done.”

The Senate added more than 50 changes to the House bill, including a provision that would allow the state to pause expanding the reforms if they are not working.

The House gave initial approval to several measures, including a bill that expands the state’s discrimination law to protect hair texture, Afro hairstyles and protective hairstyles, such as braids, twists and locs; a measure that removes the governor from the parole process for certain prisoners sentenced to a life, and a bill that imposes the sales tax on lobbying, public relations and telemarketing.

Maryland is one of about 25 states where black lawmakers are pushing the anti-discrimination bill on black hairstyles.

The bill to exclude the governor from the parole process has been introduced in past years but has failed to gain traction. This year’s version also would increase the amount of time an inmate must serve before applying for parole, from 15 years to 20 years.

The sales tax bill — which contained a laundry list of “luxury services,” including dog walking, tanning, and fur storage — was pared down to affect only lobbying, public relations and telemarketing.

The presiding officers issued a statement late Thursday to their members that the General Assembly would hold rare Saturday and Sunday sessions to consider some of the “critical” bills that need legislative approval before the session ends next month — if not sooner.

“We have asked House and Senate leadership to prioritize legislation in their communities to the extent possible to finish critical bills in an expedited fashion,” the joint statement reads. “In order to fulfill our constitutional duties and protect the health and safety of all Marylanders, we need to be sure that the Governor has the resources necessary to maintain public health during this extraordinary time.”

The Senate stopped work abruptly after Jennings reported the audio streaming of their session was down, which meant the members of the public who had been barred for the building would be unable to observe the proceedings in any way. “If the Internet stream is not working, I think we should recess,” Ferguson said.