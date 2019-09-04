

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore) (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) and nearly 50 other state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan and the other two members of the state Board of Public Works to compensate five wrongly convicted men who spent a total of 120 years in prison.

The men have petitioned the board over the last 18 months for payments that would total more than $12 million. Such awards are permitted by Maryland law, but the state has lagged far behind others in providing compensation. The most recent award was in 2004.

“They deserve better,” said Del. Shelly Hettleman (D-Baltimore), who initiated a letter to the Board of Public Works after reading about the plight of Lamar Johnson, Jerome Johnson, Walter Lomax, Clarence Shipley Jr. and Hubert James Williams in The Washington Post and other media outlets.

The letter was sent late Tuesday and released to the public Wednesday morning.

Hettleman said the state needs to “own up to its mistake” of wrongfully convicting the men. “I think it’s really important that we not wait any longer,” she said. “They’ve already had so many years of their lives spent behind bars, their lives upended.”



Walter Lomax, who spent nearly 40 years in prison for crimes he did not commit, is seeking compensation from the state of Maryland. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Clarence Shipley, who spent 27 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, is seeking compensation from the state of Maryland. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)



Lamar Johnson, who spent 13 and a half years in prison for a murder he did not commit, is seeking compensation from the state of Maryland. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Hubert James Williams, who spent nearly 12 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, is seeking compensation from the state of Maryland. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

During recent interviews, the men talked about what they missed during their incarceration and the difficulty of adjusting to freedom. Shipley mourned the death of his 12-year-old son in 2002 from a prison cell. Williams has experienced homelessness, living in the woods in Takoma Park. Lamar Johnson lost his first job after his employer learned of his incarceration.

“We urge the Board of Public Works to resolve the petitions for these five innocent men without further delay,” the letter said. “The Board’s prompt resolution of the pending petitions is critical for the State to recognize the harm inflicted upon each wrongfully convicted Marylander and to help the innocent men rebuild their lives.”

[Read the full letter to the Board of Public Works]

Maryland is one of 35 states that allow exonerees to be compensated for their time served. The law says an award may be granted for “actual damages sustained by the individual,” but does not set a minimum or maximum amount. A 2018 task force recommended at least $50,000 per year of incarceration, with an additional $10,000 for living expenses and services such as education and health and dental care.

A Hogan spokesman said last month that the governor is waiting for the General Assembly to set rules for compensation. But a bill to do that has stalled in the state Senate. One of the recommendations from the task force was for the Board of Public Works to create the rules.



The Maryland Board of Public Works includes Gov. Larry Hogan (R), center, Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D), left, and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), right. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

In addition to Hogan (R), the board includes Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), each of whom has said they support compensating the exonerees.

“The Board should again use its authority under Maryland law to now compensate the five innocent men,” the letter from the delegates reads.

The number of exonerations throughout the country has risen steadily over the past three decades as the use of DNA testing by law enforcement officials has become more common, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

Some Maryland lawmakers and members of the state task force have raised questions about how the cost of compensating all who were wrongly jailed.

Sen. Dolores Kelley (D-Baltimore), whose past bills to address compensation have died in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, says she will reintroduce the legislation in January. She said she wants the system revamped to ensure that no other person who is wrongly convicted has to wait for compensation.

“There are certainly legislative fixes that could be made to the statute and we support legislative fixes, like making it mandatory and to act within a certain amount of days,” said Neel Lalchandani, a pro bono lawyer for Shipley and Jerome Johnson. “But in the meantime they should deal with the men who need compensation right now.”

Lalchandani said the men “appreciated the statements from Comptroller Franchot and Treasurer Kopp, but now what we’re looking for is actions behind those statements. We hear from the board members that they are meeting on this issue and taking it seriously, but at this point action is required.”

Read more:

They spent 120 years in prison for crimes they didn’t commit. Will Maryland compensate them?

Report: New York City to settle with ‘Central Park Five’ for $40 million. Black and Hispanic youths were wrongly imprisoned for jogger rape.

After prison, more punishment

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news