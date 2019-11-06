AD

“This is a big deal,” said Miller, who promised to spend the final years of his nearly five-decade legislative career enhancing education funding.

The school construction initiative focuses only on buildings and is separate from the sweeping overhaul of classroom instruction proposed by the Kirwan Commission, which could cost $4 billion when fully implemented. Both proposals will be considered in Annapolis in the coming year, and Miller promised that the legislative leaders around him were prepared to “take a tough vote” to enact both.

“We’re going to fund Kirwan this year,” Miller said. “We’re going to do it. And we’re going to find a way to bring the governor along.”

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has called the Kirwan effort “pie in the sky” and too expensive. He has sought to raise millions to pay for an advocacy campaign to stop it.

But the Democrats who control the General Assembly said Wednesday that its imperative that the state pass both now, enhancing both the classrooms themselves and the learning that takes place inside.

“There are schools in this state that haven’t been updated in decades,” Jones said. “Students can’t learn if their classrooms are deteriorating. We need to replace leaks with literacy.”

The $2.2 billion for construction would be spent on top of roughly $400 million per year instate funding already dedicated to fixing school buildings. The Maryland Stadium Authority would oversee construction and issue revenue bonds to cover the costs. The debt would be repaid over decades, using $125 million per year out of the roughly $538 million in tax receipts generated by Maryland’s casino industry.

A similar proposal passed the House of Delegates last year but stalled in the Maryland Senate. Under that bill, $400 million would have gone to each of the state’s four largest jurisdictions: Baltimore City and Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore counties. The remainder would have been divided among other counties. Local districts would still have been required to help pay for school construction projects.

State leaders did not release a copy of the legislation.

But if passed, the Built to Learn initiative announced Wednesday would amount to the state’s largest infusion of cash into public school buildings since 2013, when the 21st Century Schools initiative was passed to funnel $1 billion into Baltimore schools. Even with that investment, which was also administered by the Stadium Authority, many schools in the city lack proper heating and air conditioning, forcing them to close when it is extremely hot or cold outside. Some schools in Prince George’s also have HVAC systems so outdated that buildings must close during high temperatures.

Wednesday’s news conference was held inside the shuttered Forest Heights Elementary School in Prince George’s, which officials had to close before the year started because the foundation was unstable. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said that if passed, the proposal would further accelerate the county’s plan to build 10 more schools and free up resources to address $8.5 billion in backlogged school maintenance projects.

“This is about Maryland’s children and what we owe to every single child,” she said. “This inequity is something that cannot continue.”

In Montgomery County, where exploding enrollment has strained resources, the county has a $1.2 billion backlog of school construction projects, said Sen. Craig Zucker (D-Montgomery), one of the original sponsors of the Built to Learn proposal. Zucker noted the backlog in Montgomery alone is larger than what the state spends on all of its construction projects annually — roads, hospitals, university buildings included.

Hogan has made infrastructure a priority and last year proposed his own school construction plan, which the Democrat-dominated legislature rejected.

“While they are a year late, we are glad that General Assembly leaders are now endorsing our historic school construction plan,” Hogan said in a statement after the news conference. “I certainly look forward to working with them to get it done.”

Ferguson noted that spending $125 million a year to dramatically ramp up school construction was Hogan’s idea. But he said the legislature rejected it because it was offered as an alternative to the more sweeping overhaul of schools. The Kirwan plan includes tougher teaching training and higher teacher pay, more resources for poor school districts and free preschool for all 4-year-olds in the state, among many other proposals. Taken together, they could cost as much as $4 billion per year when fully implemented and force some local school districts to double what they spend on schools.

Hogan has spread misinformation that a doomsday tax, property and income tax hike were on the table to pay for the changes.

And despite Wednesday’s announcement that they would enact the Kirwan changes this year, Democrats have not yet proposed how to pay for it. Asked directly Wednesday whether it would require a tax increase, Ferguson did not rule it out. Instead, he said the state was going to have to have a conversation about its priorities.

However, Ferguson told the story of starting his career as a high school teacher in Baltimore and having to carry a pair of scissors in his pocket because his classroom's doorknob was broken. If anyone needed to go to the bathroom, he said, “I needed to break out. … This was not okay.”