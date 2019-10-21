The reaction to the proposal was swift, and by Monday the backlash led Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), chairman of the caucus, to remove the sentence that would essentially make lawmakers who identify as black and another ethnicity choose between the two.

The Black Caucus was scheduled to vote on the proposed change this week during its retreat in Annapolis. But Barnes said Monday that the change made by the bylaws committee “will not be entertained at our retreat. I want to move on to all of the other pressing things that we have before us, like HBCUs, medical cannabis, figuring out how to fund the Kirwan Commission. I don’t want to dwell on something that we’re not having a conversation about.”

The controversy over membership comes as the black caucus attempts to heal the wounds left from the House speaker election earlier this year. The caucus was deeply divided between two candidates: Del. Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s) and Del. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City), and ultimately united behind a consensus candidate, Del. Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), who became the state’s first African American House Speaker.

Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s), who has been a member of the black caucus for 13 years and was born in the Dominican Republic, said Monday that while she was “deeply troubled” by the proposal she is also hoping it can be used to educate people “about the history of others.”

Pena-Melynk wrote a three-page letter to her colleagues in the caucus over the weekend strongly opposing the change, arguing that the amendment was “designed to ‘purify’ the membership of the caucus by excluding people with intersectional identities.”

“My blackness doesn’t come from laying on the beach,” Pena-Melnyk said. “The Dominican Republic where I was born has a history of African slavery like other Caribbean islands and the United States.”

She noted that there were about 20 other members of the black caucus who are members of other ethnic caucuses who “would be expected to denounce a part of our heritage and identify to prove our blackness. . . . Now more than ever, it is essential that all of us come together and work together. The fact is, efforts that help any members of our community, help us all, and the reverse is true as well. If we cannot embrace and support all members of our Black family, how can we expect anyone else to support us?”

Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery), a freshman legislator who is black and Latino, is a member of the black caucus and serves on the board of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus, said he was frustrated and disappointed when he got the email.

“I think the Legislative Black Caucus should be focused on dismantling the system and politics that impede black Marylanders from being full participants and beneficiaries of this state, not debating blackness, especially when we know black people exist at multiple intersectional identities,” he said.

Del. Wanika B. Fisher (D-Prince George’s), a freshman legislator who is black and Indian, said she was concerned about the proposal because “I don’t think it was forward-thinking. . . . I don’t think it’s the direction of Maryland or of our children.”

Del. Cheryl D. Glenn (D-Baltimore City), who chaired the subcommittee that made the recommendations to Barnes, said the amendment was considered and approved by the subcommittee without any opposition. She declined to say who suggested the proposal.

