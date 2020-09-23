The 2006 subpoena targeted Hogan, who at the time was appointments secretary to then-Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. (R). The future governor was forced to answer questions before the panel about what was believed to be a concerted effort by Ehrlich administration to target Democrats for termination from state jobs.

“Allegations of corruption and misuse of power are serious, and they require immediate attention,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) in reference to the desire to question Roy McGrath, who left his position as director of the Maryland Environmental Service in June to become Hogan’s top aide.

“It is too important that we have the facts to make the appropriate decision,” Ferguson said. “We cannot wait … to restore faith and trust in Maryland government.”

McGrath and Matt Sherring, who served as director of operations for Maryland Environmental Service, will be required to appear before the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight within 30 days, according to the bipartisan vote. Both have declined past requests to appear.

McGrath’s attorney, Bruce Marcus, said his client is “willing and available to address appropriate questions and to the extent possible present a full accounting of relevant events.”

Sherring could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier Wednesday, Hogan announced several proposals to restructure Maryland Environmental Service, a nonprofit business unit of the state that handles environmental and public-works projects, including dredging operations and building, designing and operating landfills. Ninety percent of the agency’s contracts are with state and local governments, which means it is largely publicly funded.

The proposed changes are the governor’s latest effort to express concern about and distance himself from the severance package and benefits paid to McGrath, who has said Hogan knew of and okayed the arrangements.

“Recent developments have brought to light serious issues with regards to the lack of financial oversight and controls in place at the corporation, including concerns with how MES handles expense reimbursements, salaries, and bonuses, and their long-standing practice of paying generous severance packages to departing executive directors,” Hogan — who strongly denies approving McGrath’s payments — said in a statement.

Hogan offered three different ways to reform the agency, including changing its oversight, restoring it to a full state agency or selling it to a private company.

McGrath received a nearly quarter of a million dollar severance from Maryland Environmental Service just days before he took his new job in the governor’s office. After those payments became public, McGrath resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff, andFerguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore) launched their investigation.

Over the past several weeks, McGrath has refused requests by the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight to address the hundreds of thousands in bonuses awarded each year; trips across the country and around the world; big payouts for retirement; and expense reports that range from luxury resort hotel rooms to $5 hot fudge sundaes.

In emails to The Washington Post, McGrath has defended the payments, describing the structure and mission of the environmental service agency is more akin to the private sector. He said the agency experienced major growth during his tenure, which allowed all of its employees to take home bonuses.

Without McGrath’s testimony, Del. Erek Barron (D-Prince George’s), who co-chairs the joint committee, said the probe has an unclear picture.

“It’s hard to get at the bottom and understand the justification and rational for these expenses,” agreed co-chair Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Howard).

