This year’s marathon of lawmaking was unlike any in the four centuries that preceded it, reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic and a national reckoning on systemic racism. The General Assembly, with Democratic supermajorities in both chambers, has until midnight Monday to finish wading through the more than 2,300 pieces of legislation introduced this year.

Outstanding measures include weighty policy questions about how to best stave off evictions of struggling tenants, how to protect essential employees during public emergencies, and whether to retain a pandemic-driven measure allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to go.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) described it as an emotionally and physically draining session, but he was nonetheless optimistic that additional major legislation will be passed on Monday.

“The committees are doing some last-minute work on a lot of different issues and I feel very confident where we are,” he said Friday afternoon.

A former teacher, he said he had particularly high hopes for a bill he sponsored, which pays to open the state’s first two high schools for adults.

The final day, referred to using the Latin sine die, is typically festive in Annapolis, punctuated by lobbyist-hosted parties as legislators’ families crowd into the State House and advocates frantically search for a few more votes.

Monday, in contrast, will be a comparatively quiet and efficient operation with mask-wearing and largely vaccinated lawmakers focused on getting legislation across the finish line.

Immigration advocates are making a push for two key bills that have stalled in previous years. One would effectively bar federal immigration detention centers in Maryland. The other would ban the Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing personal information, including facial recognition data, with federal immigration officials.

“I think Maryland is on the cusp of transformative immigration legislation,” said Del. Vaughn M. Stewart III (D-Montgomery), the sponsor of the latter bill.

The measure is being amended to add provisions of the Trust Act, a bill that would strictly limit local cooperation with federal immigration authorities and that has failed in recent years. Those provisions, Vaughn said, would prohibit state and local law enforcement from inquiring about a person’s immigration status, detaining people because they are undocumented or handing them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless required by federal law.

Gustavo Torres, executive director of the civil rights group CASA, said legislation to boost protections for those at risk of being deported is long overdue.

“Democrats have frittered away critical opportunities to protect their neighbors,” Torres said in a statement. “We urge speed and collaboration between the chambers to shut down profiteering off of family separation and eradicate the outrageous police practices of turning residents over to ICE.”

Democrats are bitterly divided over how far a bill to address climate change should go.

The Climate Solutions Now Act would plant 5 million trees, expedite reductions of greenhouse gases, transition the state-owned fleet to electric vehicles and require stronger environmental standards for new buildings, among many other provisions.

But lawmakers in the Senate wanted the bill to be more sweeping, seeking a bigger greenhouse gas reduction sooner, for example, and forcing schools to be built more efficiently. House lawmakers said some of the Senate’s goals were unrealistic or would be financed by borrowing money from other environmental programs that help poor people and couldn’t afford to lose it.

“Our bill is based on the hard data, real analysis, but not magical thinking,” said House Environment and Transportation Committee Chair Kumar P. Barve (D-Montgomery). Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), the chief sponsor of the bill, said the House’s scaled-back version of the legislation shows a lack of urgency.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s environment secretary, Ben Grumbles, has backed the House version of the bill, which would call for greenhouse gas emissions to be reduced by 50 percent by 2030, up from the current goal of 40 percent. The Senate version seeks to reduce emissions by 60 percent.

While a path to compromise on climate change has yet to emerge, lawmakers appear poised to make a deal on how to build out the state’s new sports betting industry.

Maryland voters in November overwhelmingly legalized sports betting in concept, but state lawmakers need to set up a framework to regulate and launch it.

House and Senate teams worked through the weekend to come up with a compromise on how many existing casinos and racetracks would be entitled to in-person betting operations, and whether there would be limits on the number of mobile betting apps and websites allowed in the state.

The legislature has already enacted Hogan’s top priority — a $1 billion stimulus package that sent checks to the state’s poorest families, including some undocumented immigrants who work and pay taxes, provided tax relief to small businesses and gave tens of millions in grants to nonprofit organizations and other groups.

But they have yet to act on some of his proposals to grant tax breaks to retirees or relinquish control of drawing new legislative and congressional districts next year.

The Senate has passed a Republican-sponsored bill calling for tougher penalties for violent offenders, similar to Hogan’s proposals from previous years.