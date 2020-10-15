AD

Advocates have repeatedly denounced the bill of rights and fought for years to get rid of it. But their efforts were defeated in the past by the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police, which wields a lot of power in Annapolis.

The bipartisan work group was launched this summer by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore), the first Black and the first woman to serve as speaker in Maryland. after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Jones instructed the lawmakers to consider ways to restructure policing in Maryland, including changes to the way officers do their jobs, how they are trained and how those who are accused of misconduct are investigated and disciplined.

A recent poll by Goucher College found that there is public support for changes to policing, including a ban on chokeholds, de-escalation policies, independent investigations of police wrongdoing, and making police misconduct records available to the public.

Several of the votes on use-of-force recommendations on Thursday were unanimous. Others, including the ban on chokeholds, a restriction on the use of no-knock warrants and criminal penalties against officers who violate the use-of-force standards were along party lines.

Del. Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford) argued that chokeholds could be the only way some officers working alone can protect themselves. She introduced an amendment to limit the use of “neck restraints, except when defending from death or serious bodily injury.”

On no-knock warrants — which became part of the national dialogue on police reform following the killing of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky — Del. David Moon (D-Montgomery) introduced an amendment, which passed, to propose legislation requiring that no-knock warrants are used only as a last resort.

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard), the chair of the work group, gave emotional remarks during the debate over the criminal penalties for officers who violate the use of force policies, arguing that officers should be held to a higher standard than ordinary citizens.

“Our police officers aren’t ordinary people, they carry weapons. And for Brown and Black people, including myself and my three children and my brother and my father, you go out every day worrying that something could happen to you at the hands of police,” she said before her vote.

“That’s a fact and that’s a reality. And I think the family of Freddy Gray would agree with me; the family of Anton Black would agree with me; the family of George Floyd would agree with me, the family of Rashard Brooks would agree with me and I could go on and on and on. And the fact is that is why we’re here.”

The panel made additional recommendations last week, voting to propose mandating police body cameras statewide by 2025 and to require officers to undergo periodic mental and physical health assessments.

The workgroup’s other recommendations include: prohibiting the police union from having a role in negotiating police disciplinary procedures; allowing people to become police officers even if they have a history of past marijuana use; and returning control of the Baltimore City police department back to the city.

