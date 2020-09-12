The commission’s chair, Tamara Wilson, said an official from the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, which oversees the commission and the museum, told her not to use “police brutality.” But Wilson declined to provide additional details.

Both the office of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the community initiatives office said there is no blanket ban on the term “police brutality,” which was included in a recent Baltimore Sun editorial column co-authored by Sam Abed, Hogan’s secretary of the Department of Juvenile Services.

But Hogan spokeswoman Shareese Churchill acknowledged that the phrase was removed from the museum’s July 3 news release about a Breonna Taylor mural and replaced with the term “systemic racism.” Churchill said the change was made because the latter “is more of an umbrella term, a broader term, intended to strengthen the message.”

The debate over what was said to the commission — and why — comes as protests over the police shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., continue to roil communities across the country.

It sheds light on the sensitive and sometimes precarious choices that governments make when trying to position themselves in relation to these protests, and the determination of people inside and outside government to hold their elected representatives accountable.

After Wilson notified other members of the commission about the instruction not to use the phrase “brutality,” they roundly agreed in an Aug. 3 public meeting not to abide by the request. Several of the commissioners denounced what they said appeared to be an attempt to soften the speech around police killings of Black people.

Chanel Compton, director of the Banneker-Douglass Museum, said in a statement that terms such as “police brutality” and “white supremacy” are commonly used in scholarship on Black civil rights movements.

“At times, these terms can be very difficult to confront, but truthful portrayals of Black history is critical to racial equity,” Compton’s statement said. “The Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture are committed to this critical work.”

She declined to answer questions.

The 16-member commission, which is charged with documenting and promoting the history of African Americans in Maryland, includes prominent Black lawmakers, activists and community leaders, among them Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), a former NAACP chief. The Banneker-Douglass Museum, located in Annapolis, is the state’s official museum on African American history.

Discussion over the phrase “police brutality” first came up in June when the commission and the museum published a statement in response to the killing of Floyd, the two individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity said.

“The MCAAHC and BDM honor and exalt the lives of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and every Black brother and sister who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality and vigilante acts,” the June 6 statement said.

According to one of the two individuals, Heather Epkins, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, then told Compton that the museum and commission should avoid using the phrase “police brutality” because it was not inclusive.

A month later, the phrase was removed from the July 3 news release about the 7,000-square-foot mural in Annapolis that honors Taylor, a Louisville woman fatally shot by police in her apartment.

Epkins referred questions to Churchill and Steven McAdams, the director of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives. McAdams declined requests for an interview about whether the phrase “police brutality” was banned.

“Our office has no policies of this nature, and we regret if there was any miscommunication,” he said in a statement. “We appreciate the Commission’s leadership in bringing these important issues to the forefront.”

When the Taylor mural was unveiled on July 7, Compton told reporters it was meant to raise awareness of “police brutality and vigilante violence against Black people in Maryland.”

Several weeks later, Wilson said, Compton informed her about another conversation with Epkins. She said Epkins told the museum director that members of the commission and staff at the museum should not use the term “police brutality” in their formal roles.

Wilson then sent an email to Epkins asking for written confirmation of that policy, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

“It has come to my attention through Director Compton that your office has mandated that we . . . are prohibited from using the term ‘police brutality’ in our communications in an effort to correlate with Governor Hogan’s messaging,” Wilson said in the July 31 email, which she also forwarded to state Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City) and all members of the commission. “Would you please corroborate this by providing clarity to the mandate or correction if it is in error.”

When the commission met four days later, Wilson told those in attendance she had not received a response. “We have not received anything in writing, so as far as we are concerned, we will continue to move forward with [using the term,]” she said, according to a video recording of the meeting.

“To use the term ‘brutality’ is mild [given] what has historically happened to men of color,” replied Steven X. Lee, a commissioner from Baltimore County and the former director of the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

“This is not about our emotions and our feelings,” Wilson continued. “This is about facts that can be documented throughout history. . . . We do a disservice to the community by using terms that may be passive and that make other people feel better about what they’ve done.”

Mfume said in an interview that he is not certain whether there was an order not to use the term, given there was nothing in writing, but he was glad Wilson “rang the alarm” by bringing the issue to the commission’s attention.

“Just the notion is a little awkward and chilling,” he said of the controversy.

Churchill, the Hogan spokeswoman, said no one from the commission has asked the governor’s office directly if there is a policy on using the term “police brutality.”

“If they had they would have been told ‘no,’ ” she said, adding that there appeared to be some miscommunication between the state agency, museum and commission.

Carter said it is “absolutely absurd” for any part of the Hogan administration to tell members of the commission how to discuss the impact of policing on African American communities. Members are appointed to the commission because of their expertise on the issues that disproportionately affect Black communities, she said.