“This is not something that [nursing homes] are set up to be able to continue on their own,” said Allison Ciborowski, chief executive for LeadingAge Maryland, which represents 120 nonprofit operators of long-term care facilities.

She added that it is vital for the state to ensure regular testing at long-term care facilities, where the coronavirus has already killed more than 2,000 staff and residents.

Maryland has required since mid-June that nursing homes test all residents and staff weekly, and offered to pay for facilities that were unable to afford it. Last week, however, the health department informed industry advocates that the state would stop conducting and sponsoring testing, and that facilities should establish their own testing arrangements with laboratories by Aug. 14.

In response to questions about what would happen to facilities that do not have the funds, Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), said: “We expect the vast majority of facilities to have plans in place, but there’s a range of options depending on the situation.”

Hogan on Tuesday said the state is facing its worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and warned that state agencies may be asked to cut their budgets by 15 to 20 percent “across-the-board.”

The federal government in May distributed $4.9 billion in relief to 15,000 Medicare-certified skilled nursing facilities. Each facility with more than six residents was eligible for a baseline amount of $50,000, along with $2,500 per bed. In June, the government added $5 billion in relief funding for nursing homes.

In a July 24 letter to three nursing home trade associations, state health officials said they “fully expect that your member facilities will make use of those funds to protect your residents from COVID-19 by continuing weekly mandated testing.”

State health secretary Robert Neall put out an order that day outlining the new requirements and saying that failure to comply is a misdemeanor. Maryland has already fined multiple nursing homes for failing to meet requirements related to universal testing.

Nationally, some lawmakers and watchdog groups have expressed concern with how nursing homes are using the federal funding that they’ve received, and called for more government scrutiny of these taxpayer dollars. Ciborowski, however, said the organization’s members are following all guidelines attached to the spending.

Ciborowski said it is not immediately clear whether the cost of testing is an eligible expense under the Cares Act. The Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to questions seeking clarification.

Even if facilities can use federal funding to pay for tests, what they have received is “simply not enough” to cover weekly testing on top of other expenses such as additional protective equipment and hazard pay for employees, said Joseph DeMattos Jr., chief executive of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland.

Philip Meyer, who owns the 50-bed Althea Woodland facility in Montgomery County, said it is “ridiculous” for the state to make facilities use their federal funding to pay for weekly testing, which could cost between $15,000 and $75,000.

The $175,000 in Cares Act money that Althea Woodland received in May has gone toward paying employees and operating costs while revenue declined, and buying protective equipment, he said. The state’s decision to stop sponsoring testing, he added, “will wreak havoc on an already over-burned industry.”

At Maryland Baptist Aged Home, a 29-bed nonprofit facility in Baltimore that has had zero coronavirus cases, leaders are scrambling to figure out how to pay for their owntesting. “This will crush us,” said Rev. Derrick DeWitt, who serves as the facility’s director.

DeMattos said shifting responsibility for testing to individuals nursing homes also means tests will likely be sent to commercial labs, which are experiencing nationwide backlogs. The state lab has generally turned around results more quickly, he said.

Nursing homes in Virginia and the District will also soon need to begin paying for regular testing, said industry advocates, although there have not been orders stating when funding will be cut.

In Virginia, the state organized and paid for a round of testing and is now shifting responsibility to the facilities, said Amy Hewett, spokeswoman for Virginia Health Care Association. State guidance says all staff and residents be tested weekly in the first phase of reopening, until there are no new cases among residents for 14 days. Unlike in Maryland, which has fined multiple nursing homes for failing to complete universal testing, testing is a recommendation, not a mandate.

