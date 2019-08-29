James Morelli and Edwin Moses of Origis Energy walk through wooded land bought by Georgetown University for a solar panel project. (Mary F. Calvert for The Washington Post)

Maryland environment secretary Ben Grumbles denied a permit Wednesday for a controversial solar farm project that Georgetown University wanted to build and that would have involved razing about 210 acres of trees in rural Charles County, Md.

Local activists vocally opposed the project in public hearings hosted by Grumbles, saying they appreciated Georgetown’s goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions but worried that the project would endanger the area’s birds and lead to runoff that would put tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay at risk. Grumbles said in a statement that “water quality-related conditions” were not met at the site, a rural area about 12 miles west of La Plata.

“While Maryland strongly supports the increased use of clean and renewable energy sources, these two proposed projects would harm the nearby high-quality stream in Charles County and threaten our continued restoration progress in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” Grumbles said. “This is an unacceptable trade-off for the environmental benefits of clean energy.”

Representatives from Georgetown University and Origis Energy, the firm hired to develop the solar farm, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The project would have provided almost half of the university’s electricity.

At public hearings in February and May, activists accused Georgetown and Origis of “green-washing,” saying the Nanjemoy forest should not have to be harmed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Executive Director Alison Prost said in a statement that she hopes the decision “will set a precedent that ensures we don’t have to choose between renewable energy and clean water.”

“Georgetown University’s efforts to expand their use of solar energy is admirable, but clean energy should never require clearing high quality forests,” she said.

Audubon Naturalist Society conservation director Eliza Cava thanked Grumbles for his decision and “careful consideration” of the impacts of the projects. A number of at-risk birds — including bald eagles, warblers, eastern whip-poor-wills and wood thrushes — live in the Nanjemoy forest, according to the Audubon Society of Maryland and D.C.

“Solar energy has the potential to move us toward a more just and sustainable society, but only if done right,” Cava said. “We hope that Georgetown and Origis will be able to find a more suitable site for the solar farm and commend them on working toward climate change mitigation.”

Read more:

Georgetown wants to raze 210 acres of trees to meet green-energy goals. Environmentalists are crying foul.

An ambitious energy policy could bring Maryland acres of solar farms. Where should they go?

Half of Maryland’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news