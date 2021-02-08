The House of Delegates met Monday afternoon for its first floor session since the legislature convened last month, and was expected to vote to override Hogan’s veto of the school reform bill. The Senate is expected to vote to overturn the veto later this week.

The education bill would set in place a 10-year plan to expand prekindergarten; increase funding to schools with a high percentage of poor, special education or limited-English students; raise teacher pay and increase standards for teachers; and add more programs to ensure that students are prepared for college and careers. Its authors say the legislation is designed to move Maryland from a “middle of the pack” system to one of the best in the world

AD

AD

Hogan vetoed the measure last year, criticizing its $4 billion a year price tag as too costly — especially as the coronavirus pandemic continued to impact state revenue. He also said it lacked accountability and a funding source.

The governor also vetoed the digital ad tax, however, which was one of the ways Democrats planned to pay for the education overhaul. Hogan and a coalition of small business groups argue the tax would ultimately be passed along to advertisers, hitting small businesses and entrepreneurs trying to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Democrats, who hold a supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly,planned to overturn the governor’s vetoes before adjourning the 2020 session, so they could be enacted right away. But the pandemic hit and the legislature had to abruptly leave Annapolis.

Legislative leaders say the schools and widespread distance learning that resulted from the pandemic highlight and exacerbate the inequities the bill aimed to address.

AD

AD

The legislation took four years to craft. The General Assembly created a commission of education policy experts and lawmakers who presented the legislature with recommendations in late 2019 that painted a grim picture of the current state of education in Maryland.

It found that fewer than half of Maryland kindergartners enter school ready to learn, and fewer than 40 percent of high school graduates are prepared for college or a career. The commission predicted that the future would be bleaker, and that there would be dire consequences for the state’s economy, if sweeping changes were not made.

The House on Monday is also expected to override Hogan’s veto of a bill that would tax digital streaming, including video, music, books, apps, games, and software. Based on data from other states, legislative analysts project that the tax, could raise $83.1 million in fiscal 2021 and $118.6 million in fiscal 2025.

AD

AD

On Thursday, the House will take up the pioneering tax on targeted digital ads, which aims to collect up to $250 million a year by taxing media giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

Lawmakers who crafted the tax say it’s designed to make companies pay for using personal data to serve up tailored advertisements on web browsers and social media accounts.

In addition Hogan and the business groups, a trade group representing regional newspapers has also encouraged lawmakers to nix the tax. The Maryland, D.C., Delaware Press Association, to which The Washington Post belongs, argues that local news organizations that are already in dire economic conditions would be subject to the tax.

AD

The Maryland Senate is expected to take up the override vote on Friday.