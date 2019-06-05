The Maryland Board of Public Works will delay an $625,000 contract award to a company based in Alabama over the state’s strict antiabortion law. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to delay awarding $625,000 to a Alabama-based company after Comptroller Peter Franchot called for a boycott of the state over its new strict abortion law.

Franchot and Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, both Democrats, asked administration officials to explore an alternative for the 20 children who are in foster care placement with Maryland families through Seraaj Family Homes Inc., a company headquartered in Montgomery, Ala.

Last month, Franchot urged Maryland to divest any state taxpayer dollars from being spent in Alabama after lawmakers there passed a bill that bans most abortions, even in the case of rape and incest.

“Alabama’s values are drastically different than the values of people in Maryland, therefore I don’t think Maryland tax dollars should be subsidizing, directly or indirectly, Alabama’s assault on women,” Franchot said.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) asked if the delay would harm the children or affect their placement.

Gregory S. James, a deputy secretary for the state Department of Human Services, said the delay would not cause any immediate harm, but he raised concerns about moving children from their foster homes.

Franchot asked James to provide an alternative that would allow the children to stay in the homes, “but move them out of the Alabama company rolls.”

Read more:

This Democrat called for a boycott of Alabama. Will his actions match his words?

Alabama Senate passes nation’s most restrictive abortion ban, which makes no exceptions for victims of rape and incest

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news