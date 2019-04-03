Del. C.T. Wilson, a survivor of child sexual abuse, pushed a law to let all adult victims childhood sex abuse sue institutions that harbored predators, regardless of when the abuse occurred. The legislation overwhelmingly passed the House of Delegates in March, but a Senate committee voted it down on Wednesday, April 3. (Brian Witte/AP)

A Senate panel on Wednesday voted down a bill that would have let childhood sex abuse victims of any age sue institutions that harbored their attackers.

The legislation, proposed amid a global clergy sex abuse scandal, had passed the House of Delegates overwhelmingly last month. But the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee declined to advance it, with one Democrat joining the committee’s four Republicans in voting it down.

The bill had become a heightened source of controversy in Annapolis after its lead sponsor accused the Catholic Church of swindling him into deal that may have granted the organization irreversible immunity from sex abuse cases that happened decades ago.

That deal, part of a 2017 law extending the civil statute of limitations, was a key reason cited by a senator who voted against this year’s proposal.

“It wiped out the compromise from two years ago,” Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick) said after the vote. The 2017 law raised the statute of limitations for civil sex abuse cases, increasing the age victims can file from 25 to 38 years old. It also included language some legal experts say makes it unconstitutional by increasing the statute of limitations again.

This year’s bill would have abolished the statute of limitations for civil cases going forward and created a two-year “look back” window for adults of any age to file a lawsuit.

Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), the bill’s sponsor and himself a victim of child sex abuse at the hands of his adoptive father, was shaking in anger after the committee vote. He said the lawmakers who voted down the bill were complicit in helping institutions protect predators.

Hough, a Catholic, said he and others support criminal prosecutions of perpetrators and reasonable civil protections for victims. But, he said, at some point-decades old allegations become impossible to sort out in the civil courts.

“Criminally, I want to throw the book at them,” he said. “We, as lawmakers, we have to weigh a fair process for everyone - the accused and the accuser.”

“Everybody wants these people to be punished and pay a steep price for what they did,” Hough added. “But when you’re talking 50 or 60 later? How do set up a process where they can defend themselves?”

Read more:

When Maryland gave abuse victims more time to sue, it may have also protected institutions, including the Catholic Church

As a child, he was raped. As a lawmaker, he ensured victims have more time to sue.

What caused the clergy sex abuse crisis? Catholic universities are pushing for debate on the answer.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news