It includes a statewide use-of-force policy that prioritizes de-escalation tactics and a change to the state’s public information laws that would open some complaints against police officers to public view.

The legislation would also repeal of the country’s first Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a decades-old statute that critics say hinders investigations of police officers and shields wrongdoing from public scrutiny.

The legislature has to take final votes on the bills, but leaders in each chamber indicated Wednesday morning that consensus has been reached.

On Tuesday night, the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee agreed to accept amendments the House of Delegates had made on three bills, removing one of the last obstacles to a deal.

One bill would make certain police disciplinary records public and restrict the use of no-knock warrants; another would require police-involved fatalities to be investigated by an independent unit run by the state attorney general’s office and ban police departments from acquiring surplus military equipment; and the third would restrict no-knock warrants and mandate police-worn body cameras by 2026.

All of the measures passed with a veto-proof majority initially, although those margins could change when final votes are taken.

Members of the House and Senate were still hammering out a deal over what would replace the police bill of rights, which experts have said offers some of the strongest legal protections to officers in the country.

That measure is sponsored by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), who has called it her top priority of the legislative session.

Under the agreed-upon statewide use-of-force standard, an officer “may not use force against a person unless, under the totality of circumstances, the force is necessary and proportional to prevent an imminent threat of physical injury to a person or effectuate a legitimate law enforcement objective.”

The Senate had proposed language that said an officer could not use force unless “a police officer under similar circumstances would believe that the force is necessary and proportional.”

Kami Chavis, a law professor and director of the criminal justice program at Wake Forest University, said the compromise language is a stricter requirement.

The proposal by the Senate, she said, would have been similar to Maryland’s current legal standard of “objectively reasonable.”