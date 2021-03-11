Police should be able to use whatever force another officer likely would in a similar circumstance, they argued, and shouldn’t have to exhaust all options before using lethal force, as the bill proposed.

Atterbeary, a 45-year-old Black Democrat from Howard County, rose each time to reply that police must be held to a higher standard, using force only when absolutely necessary. Anything else, she said, could jeopardize young Black and Brown men like the family members she loves.

“This is not about being anti-police,” Atterbeary said, noting that her grandmother was the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in a town outside of Detroit, Michigan.

She spoke of her young son, who looks older than his nine years, and who she fears police will see as threatening in years to come.

“I worry every day, literally I worry, about how he is going to treated when he goes out into society, that he is going to be misjudged by his age and that people will be intimidated by his size and that people will be scared and treat him differently because he is Black,” she said, placing emphasis on her final words.

The lengthy debate over the proposed use-of-force policy laid bare the different realities of those on each side of the discussion of police accountability, a conversation that has gained momentum in new ways since the viral video of the police custody death of George Floyd 10 months ago.

At vigils, and protests, in local board meetings, at statehouses and on the floor of Congress, elected leaders are speaking out about their own experiences with police — or the experiences of loved ones.

Atterbeary, who chaired a House work group on reimagining policing in Maryland, said the use-of-force standard and other provisions in the omnibus bill sponsored by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) are in response to the experiences of Black and Brown residents in Maryland and across the country.

She shared stories about her father, driving home from work in Montgomery County, being racially profiled and questioned about driving a “nice” car. And about her brother who was forced to lay face down on the pavement around the corner from their Howard County home while officers questioned why he was in the neighborhood.

“We don’t have all the same experiences,” Atterbeary told her colleagues, trying to amplify her voice through a mask in the hushed chamber. “This is the experience of Black and Brown people in this country.”

Under the legislation being considered in the House, police officers in Maryland would be required to prioritize de-escalation, use force only when necessary and use lethal force only as a last resort — when necessary to save lives or to prevent serious injury.

Any nonlethal use of force would have to be viewed as necessary and proportional, a stricter requirement than the current legal standard of “objectively reasonable.”

Del. Jason C. Buckel (R-Alleghany), whose father was a police officer, told his colleagues he knows relatives and friends who have had to use their police weapons in the line of duty and has watched the emotional toll it took on them. He pressed for an amendment that would have removed language that said an officer had to exhaust all other options before using lethal force.

All officers want, he said, is to be able to “do their jobs and be able to return home at night.”

Officers “are often forced into making split-second judgments, decisions in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving,” said Del. Wayne A. Hartman (R-Wicomico), who supported Buckel’s amendment.

“This standard is unrealistic and it’s unfair. And to have that person second-guessed in that split-second decision is dangerous, not only for that person but for the community.”

Buckel said he worried about officers being subjected to criminal charges, which the bill would impose if an officer violates the use-of-force standard in a way that causes death or serious injury.

“[Officers] are not perfect, and they would not tell you that they are perfect,” Buckel said. “What I have found, not without fail, but almost without fail, [is] that the men and women who serve us are trying to do their damn best.”

The legislation would require an officer to intervene if another officer violates the use-of-force standard. It would also ban chokeholds, repeal the powerful Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, and change the state’s public information act to make some police complaints accessible to the public.

In addition, the measure would restrict the use of no-knock warrants and create an independent investigative unit to take the lead on examining any police-involved shooting or other police-involved incident in which someone died or was seriously injured.

Throughout the lengthy floor session, Republicans tried to push amendments that would, among other things, strike a provision that limits the hours when search warrants can be executed between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.; prohibit the release of records about police misconduct complaints that were not upheld; and ensure that only U.S. citizens who have never been convicted and charged with a serious crime may serve on committees that have a role in the police discipline procedures.

Each amendment failed.

While Republicans argued that the bill went too far, at least one Democrat — Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery) protested that it doesn’t go far enough.

He introduced amendments to allow local jurisdictions to have community oversight over disciplining police, require the attorney general to gather information about ties to white nationalism and policing and remove school resource officers from public schools.

Each of Acevero’s amendments was backed by the Maryland Coalition for Justice & Police Accountability, a group of 90 organizations that has been calling for police accountability and transparency.