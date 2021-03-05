For years, some Maryland lawmakers have pushed bills to grant the public more access. They’ve been stymied, largely due to opposition from police unions, which say disclosing such records would invade officers’ privacy, impede their employment opportunities and invite unfair smears or harassment against them.

This year, after George Floyd’s death sparked national demands to overhaul policing, Maryland lawmakers who’d like to see more transparency might appear to have the wind at their backs. A Goucher College poll released in October found that 87 percent of Marylanders support creating a record of police misconduct cases that would be available to the public.

Lawmakers in Annapolis are debating which disciplinary records the public should be allowed to see. If they don’t come to some agreement, the legislation could fail again.

Some legislators would like to see Maryland join the dozen or so states that consider law enforcement disciplinary records generally public. They are backed by a coalition of about 90 groups that includes the American Civil Liberties Union, Common Cause and the Public Justice Center, as well as the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association, which represents news media that include The Washington Post.

A bill passed this week by the Maryland Senate would make completed investigations of officer misconduct releasable in many cases, whether or not they result in discipline. Officials could still withhold records by deeming their disclosure “contrary to the public interest.” The bill is named “Anton’s Law” for a young man who died after an encounter with police.

But many lawmakers in the House of Delegates want to limit the public view to a much narrower slice of records, such as investigations into police shootings and sustained findings of sexual assault, dishonesty, discrimination or excessive force.

The major backers of the narrower approach are the Maryland Chiefs of Police and Sheriff’s associations. They are supporting a bill sponsored by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) that is still in committee and would keep most unsustained complaints under wraps. A different House bill, sponsored by Dels. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery) and Erek L. Barron (D-Prince George’s), mirrors the Senate bill.

“We have to balance the public’s right to know if there are questionable officers serving their community with the needs of and fundamental fairness to our officers,” Bowie police Chief John Nesky, who is president of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association, said in an interview.

He and other advocates of the narrower approach say it would be unfair to officers in most cases to allow public access to complaints that departments ultimately dismissed.

“We run the risk of social media, of tracking people down on their accounts, and cyber bullying and everything else,” Nesky said. “Do you really want somebody who has a family to have to go around and go, ‘No, no, no, I was cleared. No, that was unfounded.’ ”

Advocates of a broader approach to transparency say it is imperative to see all disciplinary records, so the public can understand which officers are frequently accused and judge whether police agencies are conducting investigations appropriately.

Only a “tiny fraction” of complaints are sustained noted David Rocah, the senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Maryland. That raises questions for some advocates about the rigor of internal probes.

“Someone might say, ‘Well, that’s because all of those complaints by members of the public are false, frivolous, or rest on a misunderstanding of the proper role of police,’” Rocah said. “Maybe. But nobody has any factual basis on which to say that, because they haven’t seen those complaints.”

He and others point to a 2016 report by the U.S. Department of Justice that found the Baltimore Police Department regularly violated residents’ civil rights, and that it lacked an adequate system for investigating complaints and imposing discipline.

Several years after that investigation, federal monitors found that the department still struggled to fully investigate complaints, and that the problem was particularly acute when complaints originated with members of the public.

“Every time there has been a systematic outside review, it reveals systemic problems,” Rocah said.

Last month in Prince George’s County, a judge unsealed an expert report alleging that complaints against officers involving racial harassment and discrimination are often “not investigated, not investigated appropriately, or not disciplined appropriately.”

The report, commissioned by the plaintiffs in a federal discrimination lawsuit against the county, relied on disciplinary records that were turned over to the plaintiffs under seal during court proceedings — but that the public is not generally allowed to see.

In one of many cases cited in the report, prosecutors complained to police officials that a lieutenant tried to intimidate an officer who witnessed a colleague using excessive force into changing her account. The police internal affairs division did not sustain the allegation, but the county’s Citizen Complaint Oversight Panel disagreed, saying there was sufficient proof of misconduct.

The complaint against the lieutenant is among the vast majority that would remain undisclosable to the public under the House speaker’s version of the legislation.

“If we only focus on sustained complaints, we really won’t get to the meat of what is going on with these internal processes,” Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City), sponsor of the Senate bill, during a committee workgroup meeting ahead of its passage.

Even the Senate bill would not throw open the door for all police disciplinary records to become public. It simply removes the blanket protection from disclosure provided by classifying them as public employee personnel records — which state law deems confidential.

Police officials could still withhold such records in many situations, including if disclosure would interfere with an ongoing investigation, deprive someone of the right to a fair trial or create an unwarranted invasion of privacy.

Maryland’s Fraternal Order of Police opposes both the Senate bill and the House one that is backed by the Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs associations. “We don’t believe that any non-sustained or unsustained cases should be disclosed to the public,” said Michael Davey, representing the FOP at a legislative committee hearing last month.

Carter questioned the idea that releasing records would lead to smear campaigns and harassment of officers, pointing to the more than a dozen states that already allow most complaints to become public, along with other states that allow more limited disclosures.

“Are you actually aware of any of the problems that you’ve brought out – your hypothetical problems that you foresee potentially – that have been the case in other states?” she asked Riverdale Park police Chief David Morris during a committee hearing in January.

He did not offer any examples. Nor has anyone else during various committee hearings since then.

New York recently repealed its law shielding disciplinary records from disclosure, and New York City police this week made public a searchable database of records that had been secret for decades.

Several unions had fought vigorously to prevent the disclosure, but a federal appeals court rejected their arguments, writing that “despite evidence that numerous other States make similar records available to the public, the Unions have pointed to no evidence from any jurisdiction that the availability of such records resulted in harm to employment opportunities.”

Other states, such as Oregon, are also weighing whether to grant the public more access to such records.

For decades in Florida, investigations into police misconduct have been deemed public once they are closed. Lisa Henning, legislative liaison for the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, said in an interview that she couldn’t offer examples of officers getting smeared or harassed due to such records.

“I’ve sat around and heard conversations that law enforcement officers hold in regards to when they have issues,” she said. “There’s a lot of extreme bullying on social media. But that is just part and parcel of where we’re at as a society right now.”

Does Florida’s strong open records law — which sprang from a traditionally conservative distrust of government — make it harder to attract officers to the state?

“No, I would not say that,” she said. Officers there are more concerned over benefits, salary and other proposed police reforms, Henning said.