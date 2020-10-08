House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) created the work group four months ago to provide recommendations for what legislation should be considered during the 2021 General Assembly session, which begins in January. The 14-member panel opted to take votes on what many considered to be the less controversial recommendations, leaving several others for next week.

“This was a good start,” said Del. Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard), chairwoman of the work group. She said it was significant that the panel agreed to a statewide use-of-force policy, but she cautioned that the harder work will be deciding what that policy should entail.

“Next week we’ll have some bold recommendations,” she said.

The panel is considering, among other things, bans on chokeholds and the use of military-grade equipment by police departments; a restriction on the use of no-knock warrants; establishing a duty-to-intervene policy for officers who see a colleague using “force beyond what is objectionably reasonable”; and criminal penalties for officers who violate that policy and use excessive force.

The work group also delayed action on other contentious proposals, including whether to require independent investigations and prosecutions of police officers accused of a killing and whether to abolish the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, which provides broad protections to officers accused of wrongdoing.

Atterbeary said the remaining proposals will be taken up next Thursday at what is expected to be the panel’s final meeting.

Currently, police departments in Maryland investigate their own officers in most cases and local prosecutors decide whether to press charges. But some in the work group said that police departments and local prosecutors, known as state’s attorneys, work too closely together to conduct such probes effectively.

They want to move prosecutions to the state attorney general’s office or another independent agency — an idea opposed by the state’s attorneys — and to consider having state police or another entity conduct investigations of local police officers.

Del. Curt Anderson (D-Baltimore City) said he thinks that state’s attorneys are “too close” to the cases to make sound decisions on prosecuting. Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) disagreed, noting that the prosecutors are elected to their positions and will be held accountable by voters.

The work group voted to recommend prohibiting the police union from having a role in negotiating police disciplinary procedures; allowing people to become police officers even if they have a history of past marijuana use; and returning control of the Baltimore City police department back to city, a request Baltimore City officials have made for years.

The panel also wants the state legislature to create a task force to study which 911 calls should elicit a response from police, rather than another public health or safety agency, and to create a college scholarship to encourage minorities to apply to become officers.

Some of the votes were along party lines.

Del. Susan K. McComas (R-Harford), for example, objected to the proposal for a statewide mandate on body cameras, arguing that small departments will probably not be able to afford it. Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore County) voted against allowing someone who has used marijuana to become an officer. She said she thought there needed to be a limit on how often an applicant had used the drug.

Anderson said removing the disqualification would increase the diversity pool of applicants. “The continued banning of people who have used marijuana in the past has kept us from hiring African Americans, Asians and Hispanic folks,” he said.

Several members of the work group say they are committed to enacting substantive changes during the upcoming legislative session, despite strong pressure and a lobbying campaign by the Fraternal Order of Police.

The General Assembly tried to strengthen some accountability procedures after Freddie Gray’s death in Baltimore police custody in 2015. But advocates and most lawmakers say those changes did little to alter how officers are disciplined, expand the public’s access to misconduct records or strengthen community oversight of the process.

Trying to apply pressure for strong action this session, a coalition of 85 statewide groups placed full-page advertisements in the Afro-American Newspaper, The Washington Post and the Baltimore Sun. They are calling for five major changes, including a total repeal of the officer bill of rights.

Approved in 1974, Maryland’s is the oldest such statute in the country. It gives officers a formal waiting period before they have to cooperate with internal inquiries into police conduct, scrubs records of complaints brought against officers after a certain period, and ensures that only fellow officers — not civilians — handle complaints.

Atterbeary said the legislative work group will not take up proposals to overhaul the Maryland Public Information Act to make police records more transparent and publicly accessible. That topic was not part of the panel’s charge, Atterbeary said, and will be considered by the relevant committees during the legislative session.

Dels. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery) and Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), who both serve on the work group, disagreed with Atterbeary, saying the issue of whether to allow scrutiny of police records should be addressed by the group.

