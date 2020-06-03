But with thousands of uncounted votes remaining — and mail-in votes accepted through June 12, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday — no one was declaring victory or conceding defeat.

"There's a lot of confusion right now," said candidate Thiru Vignarajah, the former prosecutor who was in fourth place. "Win or lose, there's value in making sure that every vote is counted and people have confidence in the results."

Scott, in a statement, described himself as "frustrated by the administrative challenges we've seen in this election."

"I'm concerned by the many Baltimoreans who report never receiving a ballot, some of whom were told they could not vote when they arrived at an in-person polling site," he said.

Dixon did not respond to requests for comment. If she wins, she would take a momentous step toward reclaiming a seat she surrendered a decade ago after pleading guilty to embezzling gift cards intended for the poor.

In deep-blue Baltimore, the Democratic primary is typically decisive, which means the winner of Tuesday's primary is likely to take over a city reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, corruption scandals and long-standing gun violence.

"I am quite confident she will open the gap even wider," Dixon adviser Larry Gibson said, referring to the candidate's approximately 5,000-vote lead.

Across the state, voters encountered long lines at polling centers Tuesday, causing delays that elections watchdogs attributed to an in-person turnout that was larger than anticipated.

State officials had encouraged voters to mail their ballots to avoid spreading the coronavirus. But many voters went to polls in person because they never received their ballots in the mail.

In Baltimore City, elections officials said mail-in ballots in Council District 1 "could not be counted properly" because of "a small proofing error." After noticing the problem, the elections board pulled results from its website around 2 a.m. New numbers were posted midmorning Wednesday but officials did not immediately respond to questions about the completeness of the tally.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) demanded the resignation of Linda Lamone, the chief administrator for Maryland's Board of Elections, saying that the confusion does not bode well for the November elections.

"It's time for new leadership there," he said.

Ballots were mailed to all of the state’s 3.5 million registered voters, officials said, although at least 1 million of those ballots were delayed. Many voters reported not receiving their ballots at all.

Voters across Maryland cast ballots for presidential nominees and nominees for Congress, state judgeships, and local races, including school board. As of Monday, about 835,000 completed ballots had been returned, state data showed.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D), who in April won a special election to serve out the remainder of the late representative Elijah E. Cummings's term, held an overwhelming lead in his race to win the nomination to represent the Baltimore-based 7th Congressional District.

His opponents in the crowded contest included Cummings’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Mfume told supporters that his wish to celebrate his victory “is tempered” by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We are still hurting,” he said in remarks that his campaign live-streamed on Facebook.

The rest of Maryland’s congressional delegation — Reps. Andy Harris (R), Dutch Ruppersburger (D), John Sarbanes (D), Anthony G. Brown (D), Steny Hoyer (D), David Trone (D) and Jamie Raskin (D) — also won their nominations easily.

In other key races in Maryland’s largest city, state Del. Nick Mosby (D-Baltimore City) was leading in his quest to become City Council president. Mosby’s wife, Marilyn, is currently Baltimore’s State’s Attorney.

City Comptroller Joan Pratt, who was seeking a seventh term, was locked in a close race with City Councilman Bill Henry.

For months, Dixon was at the top of polls, appealing to older African American voters who value her governmental experience and recall the crime reductions that occurred when she was in office.

Yet many voters also rejected the prospect of Dixon’s return to power because of her past transgression. In 2016, she lost a first comeback bid to then-state Sen. Catherine Pugh, who became mayor.

A year ago, Pugh (D) resigned after using a series of self-published children's’ books to commit what prosecutors said was $800,000 in fraud.

“Win or lose, I’m at peace with myself,” Dixon told reporters as she awaited results Tuesday. “When I started this campaign, I said it was in God’s hands and the voters’.”

Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who replaced Pugh when she stepped down, was also a candidate. Young received only seven percent of the vote, according to preliminary figures. T.J. Smith, the former police department spokesman who was also running, had six percent of the vote.

In recent years, Baltimore endured an unceasing toll of gun violence and the 2015 riots, which started after Freddie Gray, 25, died of a spinal-cord injury he suffered in police custody. Since 2014, the city’s population has declined by 30,000, falling below 600,000 for the first time in a century.

Matthew Crenson, a retired Johns Hopkins political science professor, said the next mayor is facing the potential for huge budget deficits, rising unemployment, and an electorate that is wary of its elected leaders.

“It’s a pivotal election because of the state of the economy,” Crenson said. “It’s going to be a mess.”

At Edmondson-Westside High School on Tuesday, Kaman Abdullah, 58, said he was supporting Dixon.

“We know people done did a lot worse,” Abdullah, 58, who is self-employed, said of the circumstances surrounding Dixon’s resignation in 2010. “When she was the mayor, she was doing a lot for the city. We didn’t have a whole lot of trash in the city. She was looking out for the elderly.”

Brittany Ballentine, 26, a professional dancer and personal trainer, said the city needs a new generation of leadership, which was why she was supporting Scott. “He graduated from Baltimore City Public Schools, so that speaks volumes to me,” she said. “He has done a whole lot.”

As they waited to vote at a polling station in West Baltimore, Phyllis Wert, 62, and Kim Bangs, 61, said they both planned to support Miller. “I think we need a change,” said Wert, who, with Bangs, owns a Baltimore-based wine company.