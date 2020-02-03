Top contenders among the Democrats are expected to be Kweisi Mfume, who held the House seat before Cummings; Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, former head of the state Democratic Party and the late congressman’s widow; and state Sen. Jill P. Carter (Baltimore City), a former public defender who has a strong profile in the State House and the support of the party’s most liberal flank.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Maryland’s 7th District, which includes parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties. The nominees will compete in a special general election on April 28, the day of the 2020 Maryland primary. In a district with about four Democrats for every Republican, the Democratic nominee will be heavily favored.

The major candidates have each offered plans for how to curb violence in Baltimore and reduce the record murder rate, including prevention and intervention programs, more money for law enforcement, job creation, and keeping mentally ill people out of prisons.

The two most well-known candidates in the race come with national reputations as liberal advocates and civil rights leaders — but also some baggage.

Rockeymoore Cummings has tried to overcome a reputation as an outsider in a city that was deeply and closely identified with her late husband. She has faced questions about Democratic Party spending while she was in charge, and about sloppy accounting and questionable tax filings by her policy consulting firm and a related nonprofit organization she also heads.

Mfume’s departure from the NAACP, where he was president from 1996 to 2004, has also come under scrutiny, with the Baltimore Sun reporting last month that the organization’s executive committee was dissatisfied with key aspects of his performance.

While at the organization, Mfume also faced allegations of workplace discrimination, with an outside attorney hired by the NAACP finding that the employee who made the claim could have a credible case.

The Maryland State and District of Columbia AFL-CIO is supporting Mfume in a sign of his popularity with the traditional Democratic establishment. Emily’s List, which endorses Democratic women who favor abortion rights, backed Rockeymoore Cummings, noting there are currently no women representing Maryland in Congress.

Carter, a liberal who supports Medicare-for-all, has the support of Ben Jealous, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, and Our Revolution, a nonprofit political organization founded by presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). She was endorsed by The Baltimore Sun this weekend.

Mfume raised the most money of all the candidates as of mid-January, with $266,098, followed by community activist Saafir Rabb with $217,273, and Rockeymoore Cummings with $208,008. Michael Higginbotham, a longtime professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, raised $109,677 and loaned his campaign about $500,000.

Carter raised $54,219, the filings state. State Dels. Talmadge Branch (D-Baltimore City) and Terri L. Hill (D-Howard), proven vote-getters who also are running, raised $57,515 and $49,193, respectively.

Some notable donors to Mfume include NAACP board member Hazel Dukes of New York, Baltimore attorney Billy Murphy and David Wilson, president of Morgan State University, where Mfume is chairman of the Board of Regents.

Rockeymoore Cummings collected donations from Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, longtime activist and former state party chair Terry Lierman, actor Rosie O’Donnell, and April McClain-Delaney, the wife of former Maryland congressman John Delaney.

The candidates in the special election are also registered to run in the April 28 primary contest, the winners of which will compete in November for a full two-year congressional term. But the General Assembly passed a bill, which Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed on Monday, that allows candidates to withdraw from the April 28 primary by Thursday.

