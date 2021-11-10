Although one of the four options released Tuesday would make it more difficult for conservative Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md) to win reelection, three others redraw the existing boundaries in ways that might not yield an additional Democratic seat for the reliably blue state. Two options would make some districts held by Democrats more competitive for Republicans. Several hew to the current map, whose political gerrymandering a decade ago triggered a legal challenge that ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019.