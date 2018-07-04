Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, the House minority whip, has been hospitalized with pneumonia, an aide said Wednesday.
Hoyer (D-Md.), 79, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday and “is being treated with antibiotics and resting,” Katie Grant, his spokeswoman, said in a statement.
The congressman “is expected to make a full recovery quickly,” she said.
Hoyer, who was elected to the House in 1981, represents Maryland’s 5th District, which includes a sprawling swath southeast of the District.