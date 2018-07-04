House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in February 2017. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, the House minority whip, has been hospitalized with pneumonia, an aide said Wednesday.

Hoyer (D-Md.), 79, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday and “is being treated with antibiotics and resting,” Katie Grant, his spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The congressman “is expected to make a full recovery quickly,” she said.

Hoyer, who was elected to the House in 1981, represents Maryland’s 5th District, which includes a sprawling swath southeast of the District.