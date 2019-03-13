The Maryland Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to legislation raising the minimum wage for most workers to $15 by 2025, a victory for progressives that sets up a possible showdown with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

A final vote is likely by the end of the week.

The left wing of the Maryland Democratic Party has pushed for years to increase the hourly minimum wage across the state, but bills never made it out of committee.

A wave of progressive victories in the 2018 elections significantly increased support for a $15 minimum in Annapolis this year. Still, the bills’ prospects solidified only when the more centrist Democrats who lead the House and Senate gave their stamp of approval, adding the legislation to their 2019 agendas.

Both chambers have made significant changes to the bills, with the House of Delegates delaying implementation from 2023 to 2025 and exempting some workers, and the Senate giving companies with fewer than 15 employees until 2028 to reach the higher wage. Senators were debating possible additional amendments to the bill Wednesday evening.

The modifications have not been enough to placate Hogan, who wrote in a letter last week to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) that the legislation would hurt businesses and make the state less competitive with its neighbors.



Maryland state Sen. Delores G. Kelley (D), bottom right center, speaks in the Senate chamber on Wednesday in Annapolis. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The governor proposed raising the minimum wage, currently $10.10, to $12.10 by 2022, and asked the legislature not to increase it further unless surrounding states reach a combined average of 80 percent of Maryland’s wage. (The minimum wage is $7.25 in Virginia and Pennsylvania, and $8.75 in Delaware and West Virginia, according to the National Council of State Legislatures.)

Miller told his colleagues on Monday that Hogan said he would probably veto the $15 wage legislation if it reaches his desk. The governor’s spokeswoman did not respond to a question Wednesday about Hogan’s plans.

The House version of the bill passed 96 to 44, more than enough votes to override a veto. The initial approval in the Senate came by voice vote; it is unclear how many votes the bill will get when it is up for final passage.

Differences between the two versions of the legislation would have to be reconciled through a conference committee made up of House and Senate members. The bill would then go to the governor, who would have to decide whether to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

On Wednesday, proponents of the $15 minimum said they were pleased even with the modified versions of the legislation, and would focus on ensuring its final passage and pressuring Hogan to sign it.

“We were hoping that we would get to $15 by 2023 but I think we’re at a point where we are looking forward and excited that hundreds of thousands of low-income workers are getting a much-needed and long-overdue raises,” said Ricarra Jones of the Fight for $15 Coalition. “We’re hoping the Senate and the House will reject the governor’s proposal and move forward with what’s on the table right now.”

If the legislation takes effect, Maryland would join a growing list of blue states that approved a $15 wage, including California, Massachusetts and New York.

According to the NCSL, California will hit the $15 an hour threshold in 2022; Massachusetts in 2023 and New Jersey in 2024. The $15 minimum wage takes full effect in the District next year.

In New York, which has approved a staggered minimum wage in different parts of the state, the wage rose to $15 an hour for large employers in New York City on Dec. 31, 2018, and small employers will have to pay that wage by the end of 2019, according to the NCSL.

Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction, Montgomery County, approved legislation two years ago that will raise the minimum wage for businesses with at least 51 employees to $15 as of July 1, 2021. Other counties, including Prince George’s County, opted to wait until the state adopted the higher wage.

Just hours before the Senate vote, Jones led a group of about 75 health-care workers in a march around State Circle, ending up in front of the entrance to the governor’s mansion chanting “What do we want? 15! When do you want it? Now!”

Among them was Lisa Williams, an environmental care worker at Johns Hopkins, who makes $12.57 an hour, more than the current wage and less than the governor’s proposed $12.10 minimum.

Williams said she struggles to make ends meet, and believes poverty in Baltimore has driven a surge in crime. If the governor wants to reduce crime in the city, she said, he should support a $15 minimum wage.

Read more:

Maryland House gives initial approval to $15 minimum wage

Poll: Marylanders strongly favor $15 wage, Styrofoam ban, assisted suicide

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news