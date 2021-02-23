Ferguson spokesman Jake Weissmann declined to identify who had tested positive, citing privacy concerns. Ferguson said contact-tracing had taken place, and those who tested positive with the rapid tests were now awaiting results from the more reliable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Six of the 47 senators were absent when the floor session ended Tuesday.

“This is what we planned for . . . all of the plans and operations that we put together were built around the possibility, the challenges of trying to legislate in the midst of a pandemic,” Ferguson said. “We will continue to err on the side of health and caution.”

The legislature has made a number of major changes to how it conducts business because of the pandemic. The public does not have access to the floor sessions or committee hearings. Masks are required inside State House complex buildings, and senators sit in plexiglass booths.

The Senate is currently operating under its Stage 3 plan, which allows for debate and voting in person on the floor. Ferguson said he will make adjustments to the operations based on the PCR results, if necessary. Under Stage 2, debate and voting would occur virtually from committee rooms, and under stage 1, debate and voting is paused.

Five senators who serve on the Judicial Proceedings Committee, which has been having marathon in-person voting sessions on several major police reform bills, were absent Tuesday. Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), who chairs the committee, said the panel will continue working on the bills virtually.

One senator who sits on the Budget and Taxation Committee was also missing.

Every lawmaker in the General Assembly has been offered the coronavirus vaccine, and all but 10 of the 141 members of the House of Delegates have been vaccinated. Ferguson has declined to say how many senators were vaccinated.

Sen. Jason C. Gallion (R-Harford) has questioned the reliability of the rapid tests, saying he had a false-positive result a few weeks ago and suggesting that the Senate scrap them.

Ferguson said the rapid tests are key part of the Senate surveillance program and have worked well during the first 40 days of session.

