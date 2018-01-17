Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) on Wednesday injected race into an ongoing squabble with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) over budget briefings, accusing the governor of a lack of diversity in deciding who to invite to a breakfast meeting.

After Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings (R-Baltimore County) expressed disappointment that Democrats had skipped the breakfast with Hogan and budget officials that morning, Miller — who is white — complained that no African American lawmakers had been asked to attend.

“He does not have five white men at the breakfast when he explains the budget, he has a diverse group, this is the Senate of Maryland,” Miller said. “That’s not democracy.”

The breakfast meeting is an annual tradition in Annapolis on the day the budget is released. Miller and other Democratic legislative leaders announced Tuesday that they would skip it, because Hogan invited them only a day in advance and had released details of the $44.4 billion spending plan to Republicans — and reporters — before sharing it with them.

Miller said Hogan, who called for bipartisanship last week on the opening day of the 90-day legislative session, broke a nearly 30-year tradition by briefing Republicans and news organizations on the budget before discussing it with top legislative leaders.

Last year, email records show, Democratic lawmakers were invited to the breakfast meeting about six days in advance.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said that the invitations to the breakfast go to leaders of both chambers and to the budget committee chair and vice-chair, who are appointed by the Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel).

While the Senate delegation was all white men, the House delegation included three women, one of whom is African American.

“We’re going to hope he misspoke,” Mayer said of Miller’s suggestion that the invitations had something to do with race or gender. “We’re not going to hold it against him.”

Mayer also disputed Miller’s description of a 30-year protocol, saying the budget briefings have unfolded different ways in different years.

“We’re surprised he doesn’t remember that, since he’s been here the longest,” Mayer said of Miller, who has led the Senate for 31 years.

After the invitations went out last year, Miller asked to bring other members of Senate leadership, including President Pro Temp Nathaniel J. McFadden (D-Baltimore City),who is African American, and budget committee member Sen. Nancy King (D-Montgomery).

A conversation about expanding the list of who was invited apparently did not happen this year — perhaps because the invitations went out only a day in advance, or because the Democrats decided to skip the session.