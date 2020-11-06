“From the outset it became very clear that we were going to have to be redesigning and rebuilding the legislative process, more or less from scratch,” Ferguson said. “The very nature of legislating is the act of coming together, convening.”

AD

AD

The General Assembly shut down its 2020 session early in March as the virus was spreading in the state.

Ferguson said he opted against operating next year in a “bubble,” an isolation zone like the one the National Basketball Association used to protect its players from the virus and to complete its season. He said a public health adviser said: “If you create the sense of no risk, you actually enhance risk.”

Instead, the legislature will operate without the public in its galleries, without lobbyists dropping in at senators’ offices and without hundreds of people testifying in person on proposed legislation.

The Senate, for the most part, will meet in its chambers for floor proceedings. The House, which has 170 members, will be split between the chamber and a “chamber annex” in the House Office Building.

AD

AD

Under the Senate plan, only senators, two approved staffers per office and journalists will have daily access to the State House complex. Anyone who enters the buildings will have to wear a mask, maintain social distance and answer a health questionnaire.

Senators and staffers will be required to get tested twice a week, and the chamber will set up its own contact response team. Floor debates generally will be limited to two hours. Most committee testimony will be made in writing or via videoconference, with in-person witnesses capped at four in favor and four opposed.

A limited number of reporters will be able to view the floor proceedings in the House and Senate from the gallery.

The Senate will operate under three sets of rules, based on coronavirus incidents within the legislature and its staff and the level of exposure.