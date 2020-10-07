Their departure will end a record run that has overlapped with the tenure of two-term Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Sens. Bryan W. Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel), who is running for minority leader, and Michael J. Hough (R-Frederick), who is running for whip, are the only candidates for those positions. Each is viewed as more right-leaning than Jennings and Hershey.

Hough’s tough-on-crime stances have helped reshape key criminal justice policies passed by the liberal legislature, and Simonaire vocally opposed a bill banning conversion therapy for gay people, even as his bisexual daughter — at the time a member of the House of Delegates — spoke out against him.

Hershey, meanwhile, had drawn private criticism from fellow Republicans in recent months for being critical of President Trump, other lawmakers and General Assembly staffers said. Those tweets appear to have been deleted.

Saturday’s caucus election will take place in a large conference room inside the Annapolis legislative complex, Hough said, with enough space for lawmakers to observe social distancing precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“By gosh, we’re Republicans,” Hough said. “We’re going to vote in person.”

The impending leadership change coincides with a more dramatic leftward shift within the much larger Senate Democratic caucus over the past few years, which brought younger and more liberal leadership to the 47-member chamber.

The new GOP leaders will take over when the Maryland General Assembly reconvenes in January and tackles sweeping and costly education changes, police reform legislation and the possibility of deep budget cuts from the economic recession wrought by the pandemic.

They will also help lead Republican efforts in the next round of redistricting in Maryland, when lawmakers redraw congressional and legislative maps to reflect the 2020 Census results. Political analysts consider Maryland’s map among the most gerrymandered in the country.

In recent years, the leadership job entailed raising cash to attempt to oust moderate Democrats in swing districts, championing Hogan’s legislative agenda and negotiating to make Democratic policies more palatable to Republicans. Jennings noted his skill in that third area in a letter to his colleagues announcing that he will step aside.

“We have worked together to amend bills to strip them of their worst components, and we have defeated a lot of reckless and irresponsible pieces of legislation that did not serve the best interests of this state,” Jennings wrote. “Above all, despite the fact that we sit in the minority, we have made a major impact on legislation that affects the everyday lives of Marylanders.”

Jennings and Hershey, according to GOP staffers, led the Senate minority caucus longer than any of their predecessors in state history.

“They were really known for being able to move the ball incrementally for Republicans,” said Mileah Kromer, a political scientist and pollster at Goucher College. That’s an accomplishment, she noted, given that most legislation could pass the chamber without a single GOP vote.

Hough, whose day job is chief of staff to Rep. Alex X. Mooney (R-W.Va) on Capitol Hill, said in an interview that he started reaching out to colleagues weeks ago about electing new leadership. Jennings, who has had two children since he took the job, said he had also been looking for a successor.

Jennings and Hough said some of Hershey’s tweets about Trump contributed to friction with the party, but they were not the driving factor in the push for new leadership.