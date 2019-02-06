A Maryland state senator has received orders for deployment to Afghanistan at the end of March, just weeks before the 2019 legislative session ends.

Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery) told his colleagues on Wednesday that he will report for duty on March 29.

Smith, an attorney, is an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve.

The senator, who is serving his first year as vice chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, said he was told his deployment is expected to run through the end of November. He is also chair of the Senate Veterans Caucus.

