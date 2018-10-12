Jerome Segal, a philosopher and progressive activist, will not be on the ballot for Maryland Senate in November, following a ruling Thursday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

After unsuccessfully challenging incumbent Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin in the Democratic primary, Segal was fighting in court to have his name placed on the ballot with the socialist “Bread and Roses” party. A lower-court judge had ruled that Segal’s name could not be placed on the ballot because it violates the “sore loser” statute of state law, which prohibits a candidate “who is defeated for the nomination for a public office” from “appear[ing] on the ballot at the next succeeding general election as a candidate for any office.”

The Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling in its decision Thursday.

Segal supports a “Medicare-for-all” health-care system, free higher education in all public colleges and de-escalating conflict with North Korean and Iran. He said he would not stop reaching out to voters who dislike the traditional two-party system and predicted that the Bread and Roses party is going “to be a factor in Maryland politics going forward.”

“We will be fielding candidates in the 2020 elections, and the party will be a vehicle for advancing progressive causes in a meaningful way,” he said. “Maryland voters are thirsting for change and would benefit immeasurably from having more candidate choices.”

Cardin held a nearly 40-point lead in a Goucher College poll released last month, earning support from 56 percent of likely voters, compared with 17 percent for Republican Tony Campbell and 8 percent for Neal Simon, who is running as an independent.