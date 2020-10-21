Nearly three decades later, Jones is the most powerful woman in Maryland politics, the first woman and first Black person to serve as Speaker of the House of Delegates.

She recalled the long-ago confrontation on a suburban highway while explaining her push to overhaul policing in Maryland, including a repeal of the powerful Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

“It just flashed in my head ‘Oh, my God, my two children,’ ” Jones (D-Baltimore County), 65, said in an interview. “I can see how today these people, members of our community, are killed. Luckily I didn’t make any quick moves that they thought I was a threat to them.”

The agonizing cellphone footage of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in spring has sparked a new focus on police accountability in Maryland, where reform efforts after the police-involved deaths of Freddie Gray in Baltimore and Anton Black in Greensboro, Md., among others, fell far short of what advocates sought.

Jones charged a legislative work group this summer with proposing the framework for legislation to reshape policing in Maryland. Last week, the panel voted to recommend broad changes in the way police do their jobs, how they are disciplined and investigated and how they are trained.

Jones said she “absolutely” supports the group’s recommendation to get rid of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a first-in-the-nation statute that since 1974 has allowed officers to wait five days before cooperating with internal misconduct inquiries, scrubbed records of complaints after a certain period and ensured that only officers — not civilians — handle complaints about police.

“I think it’s time,” Jones said of repealing the law, which is strongly supported by the police union and which experts say offers more protections than similar bills in other states. “It’s time to go in a different direction.”

Jones said she thinks the bill of rights “has been misused,” leading to a public perception “that officers can get away with anything.”

It is unusual for a presiding officer in Annapolis to advocate so openly on issues that could potentially divide their caucus. But since taking office about 18 months ago, Jones has moved quickly to exert her power, particularly on issues that deal with race and gender.

In a state with a history of lynchings and modern-day racism, where 30 percent of the population is Black, she says it is crucially important to make sure residents can trust police to protect them — and to be held accountable if they don’t.

“Everyone has a story they can tell,” Jones said. “We’re in the 21st century, and it’s more prevalent. It seems to be becoming the norm — and that shouldn’t be.”

The panel approved dozens of other recommendations along with abolishing the officers’ bill of rights, including independent investigations of officer-involved killings and a police use-of-force standard that bans chokeholds, restricts no-knock warrants, and requires that officers intervene if they see a colleague using unreasonable force.

Jones said she was disappointed that the group did not vote to propose moving the prosecution of officer-involved killings from the local state’s attorneys office to the state attorney general. Taking the decision out of the hands of local prosecutors, who may have closer connections to the officers, “makes it cleaner and fairer to the community,” she said.

She is certain the repeal of the officers’ bill of rights will pass out of the House, which has become younger, more diverse and more liberal-leaning in the past few years. But she is unsure about its fate in the Senate, which is also younger and more diverse than it used to be, but has more centrist lawmakers than in her chamber.

“I can only speak for the House,” she said. “I can’t speak for the other side.”

Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery), who chairs the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, has said he would like to see the bill of rights replaced, not completely repealed.

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said in a text message Wednesday that repealing the statute “is a necessary step to rebuilding community trust but alone will not achieve the results Marylanders expect. Banning chokeholds, use of force standards, whistleblower protections, enhanced transparency, psychological counseling, standards for investigations of police misconduct, and more are all necessary parts of a complete package to restore trust in policing that we expect to pass this session.”

The influential Maryland Fraternal Order of Police has vowed to vigorously fight attempts to repeal the law and has already begun inviting lawmakers to lunch briefings and “shoot/don’t shoot” trainings that emphasize the dangers and split-second decisions officers face.

Jones’s two sons are grown now — about the same age she was when those police cars surrounded her. One has children of his own. She has prepared them, she said. But she still worries about what could happen if they are stopped by police.

“I’ve told them all the things that Black mothers tell our sons,” she said. “Keep your hands on the steering wheel. Don’t make sudden moves.”