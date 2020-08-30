In recent days, Love posted statements and shared memes on his public Facebook page in support of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with homicide after opening fire on a group of protesters in Kenosha, killing two and injuring one.

After online users identified Love as a state employee, his posts received widespread backlash, with some lawmakers calling for him to be removed from his role. On Saturday afternoon, Steve McAdams, executive director of the Governor’s Office on Community Initiatives, said Love had been “relieved of his duties.”

“These divisive images and statements are inconsistent with the mission and core values of the Office of Community Initiatives,” McAdams said.

AD

AD

Shareese Churchill, a spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), released a separate statement saying, “These posts are obviously totally inappropriate. We fully support the immediate actions taken by Director McAdams to address this matter.”

In a conversation with The Washington Post on Sunday, Love said that he had learned about his firing through cable news on Saturday, and only received official notice of his termination Sunday morning. He declined to answer more questions until Monday, but said he was talking to attorneys about his situation.

“There’s a lot more to say and that I’d love to say,” he said, laughing. “But I don’t know if I’m allowed to.”

Spokespeople for Hogan did not respond to inquiries Sunday asking when Love was informed of his firing or whether there is a government-wide policy on what employees are allowed to share on social media.

AD

AD

Love’s firing was first reported by Maryland Matters.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Love had been deputy director of the Office of Community Initiatives since 2015. He previously worked at the U.S. Labor Department, the Maryland lieutenant governor’s office, and as a field operative on a range of Republican campaigns.

The images and memes Love shared on his Facebook account sympathized with Rittenhouse, including one that said, “I’m grateful that conservatives are rallying behind this kid. He genuinely seems like a good person.” Another post on his account showed a uniformed officer sticking two thumbs up with the caption: “Don’t be a thug if you can’t take a slug.”

AD

In an earlier post, dated July 24, Love weighed in on the clashes between armed officers and protesters in Portland, Ore., writing, “So at what point in time does the local militia gather to defend the local police from these radical anarchists and terrorists. . . .”

AD

As of Sunday, his Facebook account appeared to have been made private or removed.

In recent days, self-declared militia members and counterprotesters have flooded into Kenosha, confronting groups protesting against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake. On Saturday night, one person was shot dead in Portland after supporters of President Trump drove in a caravan through the city, clashing with counterprotesters.

Democratic lawmakers said Love’s posts reflected badly on the state government.

AD

Del. Vaughn M. Stewart III (D-Montgomery) tweeted that in his role at the Office of Community Initiatives, Love had overseen the state Commission on African American History and Culture. “It goes without saying he is not fit to be a public servant in any capacity,” he added.

Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, said to Maryland Matters that there was “no sense” for Love’s posts. “There’s no reason someone like this should be part of our state government,” he added.

AD