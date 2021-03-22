But efforts to repeal the song’s designation as the state anthem failed to gain approval from the General Assembly — until this year’s legislative session, which has been framed by the racial reckoning launched by last year’s social justice protests.

“This has stained the pages of our law for too long,” said House Speaker Pro Tem Sharee Sample-Hughes (D-Wicomico), who sponsored the House bill to do away with the song. “The passage of this legislation is one more way that we can, as a state, take a stand on racism.”

As the session hit on Monday the crossover mark, the point at which bills must have passed at least one chamber to have a chance at becoming law, the measure repealing the state song had been overwhelmingly approved by both the House and Senate.

In a final procedural step, each bill must be voted on in the opposite chamber and then sent to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for consideration. Hogan has not said whether he will sign the measure, but it should eventually be enacted because it was approved by veto-proof majorities.

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County), the first Black woman to serve in that role, placed the legislation at the top of her party’s agenda last year, announcing she wanted the song gone.

The removal of the official designation, which dates back to 1939, will be the latest in steps the state has taken to eliminate symbols that pay homage to the country’s racist past.

Last year, the Maryland State House Trust voted to take down a plaque that sympathized with the Confederacy. It had hung in the State House since 1964, the height of the Civil Rights movement.

In 2017, after the deadly rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, the statue of Roger B. Taney — a U.S. Supreme Court justice and slavery defender whose infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision said Black people could not be U.S. citizens — was taken off State House grounds.

Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan (D-Montgomery), who has sponsored a bill to repeal or replace the song each of the past three years, said its passage illustrates a new era in the General Assembly under Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City).

Jones succeeded longtime House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel), who died in 2019. Ferguson succeeded Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), the longest serving state Senate president in U.S. history, who gave up the gavel in early 2020 and died a year later.

“There has been a long battle between those who are offended by the lyrics and those who perceive it as an important aspect of preserving history,” Kagan said. “President Miller fell on the history side. He was an avid historian and it was a challenge to get it past him.”

On Friday, Ferguson said the song’s lyrics were “inappropriate.”

“Symbols matter,” he said. “We have to move forward.”

Unlike some past efforts, the bill does not create a process to replace “Maryland, My Maryland” with a new official song.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who sponsored a bill to repeal the song years ago when he served in the House of Delegates, sent letters of support during hearings on the bills. Howard A. Denis, a former state senator and former Montgomery County council member who also introduced a bill to repeal the song in the 1980s, testified in favor of the bill.

“Maryland has the only state song that calls for the overthrow of the state government,” Denis told lawmakers. “It’s a song of hate written by a Maryland ex-patriot. We’re past the point where a state song such as Maryland has is appropriate.”

The lyrics were written by Confederate sympathizer and Baltimore native James Ryder Randall in 1861, the first year of the Civil War.

Maryland was a border state that allowed enslavement. It remained in the Union during the war, but many of its power brokers supported the Confederacy.

Maryland formed an advisory panel five years ago to study its state song and offer recommendations, which included replacing the song, amending it and doing away with a state song for 10 years. But no action was taken.

In 2018, the Senate approved a measure that would redesignate the song as the “historical state song” — an attempt at compromise by those who wanted to completely scrap it.

That bill did not receive a vote in the House.