“Even with this great financial news, we still have a tale of two Marylands,” state Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said in a statement. He called on the state to put most of the surplus into its rainy day fund and spend the rest helping families still reeling from the economic effects of the pandemic, including renters facing eviction and parents struggling to afford child care.
“The state’s surplus is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in programs that lift all Marylanders and help stabilize housing and other critical expenses for our lower- and middle-income families,” Franchot said. “We must deliver this money quickly to those who need it most.”
On the basis of the budget surplus, Maryland’s Board of Revenue Estimates on Thursday added about $1 billion — nearly 2 percent of the state’s operating budget — to its revenue forecast for the coming year.
“Maryland is experiencing one of the strongest health and economic recoveries in the nation,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement.
With the help of the federal government’s stimulus packages, D.C., Maryland and Virginia have largely been able to avoid the dire budget projections that were made in the early months of the pandemic. Virginia ended its fiscal year with a $2.6 billion surplus, while the District was expected to close its books with at least $500 million in additional revenue.
Maryland in April passed a record $52.4 billion budget that sent cash payments to the poor, and gave bonuses to state workers and tax breaks to small businesses.
State analysts say the recent financial bump has been driven in large part by gains in tax revenue. Even in a year when 14 percent of employed residents lost their jobs and unemployment claims flooded the state’s system, personal income tax and sales tax revenue increased 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Wealthier taxpayers experienced “robust growth” in their capital income — tracking with general gains in the U.S. stock market — and wage growth broadly exceeded expectations in the first six months of 2021, analysts said.
Corporate tax revenue jumped 39 percent, suggesting that larger firms were able to benefit during the pandemic by capturing additional market share left by smaller competitors or by taking advantage of the federal stimulus, Franchot’s office reported.
Officials expect the higher spending to continue through the near future. But major uncertainties remain, Franchot said, including the potential impact of increased federal debt and the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus, including the threat of new variants.