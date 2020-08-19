“Far too many Marylanders are still struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic,” Hogan said in a statement. “With this critical funding, we can help those struggling Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”

AD

During the first months of the pandemic, the federal government provided $600 a week for unemployed workers, in addition to state benefits. But those payments stopped at the end of July.

AD

With Congress and the White House deadlocked over a new relief package, Trump called for a $400 weekly boost in payments, with states covering 25 percent of the cost ($100 per person each week) and FEMA providing the rest.

The plan was tweaked to allow states to use existing unemployment payments to cover their share after a bipartisan group of governors — whose states are facing massive budget shortfalls due to the pandemic — said they couldn’t afford any additional payments.

AD

While several states, including Pennsylvania, Tennessee and now Maryland, have decided to apply for the federal grant, others local leaders are asking whether Trump is authorized to pull $44 billion from FEMA to pay for it.

Earlier this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) questioned the legality of the president’s plan and said the District is still reviewing its options.

AD

A spokeswoman for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the state’s employment commission is preparing its application for the $300-per-week benefit.“We are exploring ways to provide the additional $100 in funding to Virginians, but we face many unanswered questions, administrative hurdles, and severely limited resources,” spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a statement. “Governor Northam is continuing to call on Congress to work together on a robust package with more funding, and not make states, yet again, implement a whole new unemployment program that could take weeks to start.”

AD

At least one state, South Dakota, has declined the federal support because, the governor said, workers already are being rehired and the economy is on the mend.

The National Governors Association said last week that the “best way forward” would be for Congress and the Trump administration to “get back to the negotiating table” to provide $500 billion in unrestricted state aid and immediate assistance to those who are unemployed.

AD

The association is chaired by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), who took the helm this month after Hogan completed a term as chairman.

Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents have filed for unemployment since the pandemic was declared in March. Many were unable to access their benefits for weeks, even months, due to problems with a new software system.

AD

There were 13,117 new claims filed for the week that ended Aug. 8.

Last month, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson told lawmakers that the state’s unemployment insurance fund is quickly running short on money. At the time, the fund had about $600 million, which was about the same amount the state had spent from May to July.

To replenish the fund, Robinson said businesses will likely have to pay more in unemployment taxes. The state was also looking at borrowing as much as $1.9 billion from the U.S. Department of Labor, she said.

AD

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Labor Department said that the unemployment insurance fund now stands at about $352 million and that the state has not yet applied for a loan.