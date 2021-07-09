State delegates — led by House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) — also asked Hogan to cease his “expensive, failing defense to terminate enhanced federal unemployment benefits.” They said that although the economy is improving, the recovery has been uneven, and many Marylanders, including those still struggling with child care, still need the security provided by the enhanced benefits.
A Baltimore Circuit Court judge last weekend temporarily blocked Hogan’s order to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits, allowing hundreds of thousands of jobless residents in Maryland to continue to collect them.
Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill postponed a hearing on the case that had been scheduled for Friday, moving it to Monday morning.
Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci in a statement called the letter from the state delegates “a political stunt,” noting that the court will soon hear the merits of the case.
“It smacks of total desperation,” Ricci said. “What exactly is their plan to help small businesses struggling to find workers? They don’t have one. Just a bunch of partisan nonsense.”
A spokeswoman for Robinson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Hogan is facing two lawsuits over his decision to cancel the federal jobless benefits two months ahead of the date set by Congress. He is one of at least 25 Republican governors who decided to end delivery of the enhanced benefits, which were created by Congress to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic and are authorized and funded through Sept. 6. Hogan has said the decision was necessary to encourage Marylanders to get back to work.
But it has been sharply criticized by Democrats, who argued in the letter that the decision could have “devastating consequences,” including evictions, vehicle repossessions and a slower economic recovery.