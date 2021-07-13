In his ruling, Fletcher-Hill said the plaintiffs showed that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if the preliminary injunction were not issued.
Fletcher Hill held a day-long hearing on Monday in the case.
During the hearing, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson, who is a defendant, testified that she was notified late Friday by the Biden administration that the state would have to give 30 days notice to stop the benefits. That means the benefits will continue until at least mid- August without any court action.
At least 25 states led by Republican governors have decided to end the enhanced federal benefits, which Congress created to cushion the blow of the pandemic and funded through Sept. 6.
The additional federal aid, which is $300 a week on top of state unemployment benefits, allows people who lost jobs in Maryland during the pandemic to apply for mixed earners unemployment compensation, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and pandemic unemployment assistance, which helps gig workers and others who usually would not qualify for aid. Under Hogan’s order ending the enhanced federal aid, people collecting unemployment also would have to again prove they are looking for work.
The state estimates that 250,000 people have qualified for the benefit in Maryland.
The lawsuit in Maryland is among about a handful that have been filed across the country. Last month, a judge ordered a preliminary injunction in a case in Indiana. A Texas judge rejected a request for a temporary injunction in a similar case.
Monday’s ruling in Maryland is the latest action on the legal challenge that was filed against Hogan and Robinson.
Fletcher-Hill imposed a temporary retraining order earlier this month that allowed the unemployment benefits to continue until July 13.
Hogan’s lawyers appealed the judge’s ruling but lost in both the state Court of Special Appeals and the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.
On Monday, Robinson was among four witnesses who were called to testify for the defense during the day-long virtual hearing. The plaintiffs did not call any witnesses.
The lawsuits were organized by the Public Justice Center in Baltimore, which was representing six unemployed workers, including hospitality and food service employees represented by Unite Here Local 7, and the Unemployed Workers Union, which is led by the Baltimore-based Peoples Power Assembly.
The defendants argued that the extra federal aid is hurting the state’s economy and is keeping people from retuning to work.
Michael Siers, an economist with the state Department of Commerce, testified that Maryland had 200,000 job openings in March and that the rate of filling those jobs indicated that people were not returning to work. Siers also noted that there were numerous reasons people might not return, including fear of contracting covid-19 and problems with accessing care for children who were attending school virtually.
Siers said he was not involved in the decision to terminate the benefits. Plaintiffs’ attorneys noted that none of the other defense witnesses were economists.
Hogan has said that he pushed to withdraw from the program to get people to return to work. He said the labor shortage was “crippling” businesses.