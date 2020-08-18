Jim Shalleck, who chairs the local elections board, said the increase was “directly generated by the news and the public discourse about the slowdown of the mail.”

In the past month, Shalleck said, he and other board members have received dozens of emails from Montgomery residents and public officials requesting drop boxes in their neighborhood or expressing concern about relying on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their mail-in ballot.

The Postal Service recently notified nearly all states in the country that it may not be able to deliver ballots in time for them to be counted. Reports detailing these concerns, along with Trump’s vows to block emergency funding for the agency, have left “people feeling more comfortable putting their ballots in a drop box than in the mail,” said Shalleck, a Republican appointed to chair the five-person board by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

The county’s plan is to request 40 drop boxes from the state and install them at 11 early voting centers, 25 public high schools, the City of Rockville Municipal Building, the Board of Elections building, and Leisure World, the retirement home in Layhill.

Voters from throughout the county would be able to drop their ballot off at any location except for Leisure World, which is reserved for residents. The drop boxes would be under 24-hour surveillance.

The cost of purchasing and delivering these boxes will be approximately $120,000, which the local board of elections hopes to split with the state, Shalleck said. Montgomery County council member Evan Glass (D-At Large) said more dropboxes would be ideal, though he recognizes that they might be in short supply.

“President Trump is clearly trying to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service so that mail-in ballots won’t be counted,” Glass said. “We can circumvent the Postal Service with drop boxes.”

The county has also made changes to in-person voting, in line with state guidelines recently approved by Hogan. There will large voting centers instead of neighborhood precincts; residents can vote at any location. Early voting starts on Oct. 26 and will be conducted daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 2. On Election Day, voters can cast ballots in-person at any early voting center or public high school.

Other local election boards in Maryland are in the process of approving their voting plans or having the state sign off on them. Multiple jurisdictions, including Prince George’s County and Baltimore City, want to add drop boxes but have concerns over the cost.

“My budget is shot,” said Armstead Jones, election director for Baltimore City. For the June primary, the board installed 15 drop boxes with 24-hour surveillance, which cost more than $70,000, Jones said.

“Cities can’t just keep bearing the brunt of these costs,” he added. “The state needs to help.”

The state election board did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Montgomery’s board also voted to approve two new Election Day voting locations: the White Oak Community Recreation Center and Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center.

Shalleck and the two other Republicans on the board voted last year against adding White Oak as an additional early voting site, despite vocal pleas from residents and advocates who said lower-income and immigrant voters in that part of the county needed more convenient voting options.

Daniel Koroma, a White Oak resident, said it was “a colossal failure” that officials decided against adding an early voting site in his neighborhood, which according to the U.S. Census, is more than 50 percent black and 22 percent Latino.

It is “better than nothing” that the board decided to add it as a voting location on Nov. 3, he added.

Glass and Koroma both slammed Hogan’s decision to send applications for mail-in voting to all eligible voters, instead of ballots, echoing criticism made by Democratic lawmakers on the state level.

Koroma said the decision could mean more low-income and immigrant voters opt to vote in person, possibly exposing themselves to the virus.

As of Monday, more than 90,000 Montgomery voters have requested mail-in ballots, Shalleck said. It is already higher than a typical election year, but the board is hoping to urge even more voters to vote by mail.

Once state officials approve the county plan, the board will need to start making arrangements to execute it, from buying protective equipment for election judges, to ensuring there are adequate pens and cleaning supplies for each early voting station.