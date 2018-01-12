The Maryland Senate on Friday overturned Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2017 veto of a sick-leave bill, making Maryland the ninth state in the country to require businesses to provide the benefit.

Despite a strong effort by Hogan to convince Democrats to abandon the legislation, which he said would hurt businesses and potentially invade workers’ privacy, the Senate voted 30-17 to override the veto, one vote more than was needed.

The House of Delegates overrode the veto on Thursday.

The action was a win for progressive groups that pushed for six years for Maryland to join other states in forcing businesses to give their workers paid time off when they are ill. Companies with 15 or more employees will be required to provide five days of sick leave a year.

Eight states — Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, Oregon, Vermont, Arizona, Washington and Rhode Island — as well as smaller jurisdictions that include the District and Montgomery County have enacted paid-sick-leave laws.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Brian Witte/AP)

The Senate’s vote on Friday followed a lengthy debate over whether the measure goes too far.

Republicans said that the bill will lead to job loss, and criticized Democrats for refusing to consider a less-generous alternative that Hogan proposed this year.

Minority Whip Stephen S. Hershey Jr. (R-Kent) called the measure “an overly prescriptive policy that hurts job creators.”

But supporters of the bill said the legislation is the right thing to do and will ensure that more than half a million workers, many of whom are in low-paying jobs, are able to take time off when they are sick.

Michelle Madaio, left, and Lisa Klingenmaier, assistant director of advocacy for Catholic Charities in Baltimore, rally for lawmakers to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of legislation requiring paid sick leave on Thursday. (Brian Witte/AP)

Sen. Thomas M. Middleton (D-Charles), chairman of the Finance Committee, which debated the bill last year, said that he viewed its passage as part of his responsibility as a legislator to “protect the health and welfare of our citizens.”