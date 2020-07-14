Only two companies were participating in Maryland’s work-sharing program at the beginning of this year. Since the coronavirus pandemic sparked widespread shutdowns that decimated the economy, more than 225 have begun to take part.

And state officials are trying to spread the word further.

“Rather than lay off employees, the alternative that we have available is you keep your workforce intact during tough times,” said Bryan Moore, deputy assistant secretary for the Division of Unemployment Insurance in the Department of Labor. “It’s been one of the better-kept secrets, and now we’re trying to let everyone know about it.”

Similar layoff aversion programs are operating in the District and about 25 states, including Virginia, California and New York.

Before the pandemic, the highest number of companies using work sharing in Maryland at any one time was 12 — and that was during the lean years of the Great Recession, Moore said. For the last several years, the state’s unemployment rate was low and there was little need for the program.

Those employers who did apply went through a stringent review to determine if their industry was facing a dire situation, Moore said. Many did not qualify. But under new rules put in place during the pandemic, any business that was ordered to shut down is automatically eligible.

Under the program, a small business owner could bring back 20 workers with a 50 percent reduction in hours, for example, instead of 10 employees at their normal hours.

The company would pay the workers for 20 hours, and the state would give the employee 50 percent of their normal unemployment benefit. If the employee qualifies for Maryland’s maximum weekly benefit of $430, the worker would receive $215. Companies can participate for up to six months.

The federal government reimburses the state for its costs, and Maryland companies who are enrolled in the program don’t see a hike in their unemployment taxes.

“I call it a triple win,” said Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D-Howard), who became aware of the program in April and launched a mini-campaign of her own to encourage the state to make small businesses owners aware of its existence. “It almost seemed too good to be true.”

Fry Hester said state legislative services analysts estimate that if 15,000 of the state’s unemployed claimants participated in the program, Maryland could save about $46 million in its unemployment insurance benefits fund at a time when state officials are worrying about the fund being depleted.

Tiffany Robinson, the secretary of the Department of Labor, recently told a legislative panel that the fund has about $600 million in it — about the same amount the state has spent in the last three months. To replenish the fund, Robinson said businesses will likely have to pay more in unemployment taxes. The state is looking at borrowing as much as $1.9 billion from the U.S. Department of Labor in coming weeks.

Fry Hester said the state has made considerable progress in spreading the word about the work-sharing program, but there is room for expanding it to more companies and workers.She has written opinion pieces, participated in webinars with small businesses and sent a letter to Robinson — co-authored Sen. Jim Rosapepe (D-Prince George’s) — that recommended ways to increase eligibility.

Under current rules, an employer can participate if they reduce an employee’s hours by 20 to 50 percent. In their letter, Fry Hester and Rosapepe suggest expanding that window to cover reductions in hours between 10 and 60 percent, which is allowed under federal guidelines.

Fry Hester also recommended moving applications online; hiring more staff to support the program and marketing it to small businesses. Moore said the state has made most of the changes. An adjustment to the eligibility criteria, he said, would require an executive order from Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

In 33 years of owning a business, Steve Green of High Mountain Sports in Garrett County, Md., had never laid off anyone. Doing so at the start of the pandemic, he said, was “one of the most difficult things in my life.”

Fry Hester invited him to participate in a webinar about the work-sharing program a couple of months ago. Green said he filed an online application before the webinar ended. Once approved, Green brought all 12 of his full-time employees back with 50 percent of their hours.

“When I laid people off, I was worried I was going to lose some really good employees,” he said. “It became a really good plan to be on.”

Charles Wetherington, president of a medical supplies manufacturer in Anne Arundel County, said he has been talking up the program since his application was approved in late April.

Wetherington, who serves on Hogan’s Workforce Development Board, said he was considering offering furloughs to about eight of his 42 employees at BTE Technologies Inc. The program prevented him from doing it. Instead, he reduced their hours from 40 hours to 30 hours a week.