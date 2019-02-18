Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) addresses the news media before his inauguration in January. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Three months after being elected to a second term, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has maintained his consistently high approval ratings among state residents, according to a Goucher College poll released Tuesday.

But only 1 in 3 respondents said Hogan — a Republican who is being courted by party loyalists eager for an alternative to Donald Trump — should run for president in 2020.

Large majorities of Marylanders find the governor likable (85 percent) and “honest and trustworthy” (70 percent) and applaud his management of the state government (80 percent), the poll found.

Two-thirds of residents say they disapprove of Trump’s performance in the White House, while 30 percent approve.

Still, more than half of Marylanders — 55 percent — say Hogan should not run for president.

The Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher interviewed a random sampling of 808 Marylanders for the poll. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percent.

The poll was conducted after the longest partial federal government shutdown in U.S. history, which affected tens of thousands of Maryland families.

It suggests that Marylanders trust their state elected officials more than those at the national level to act in the best interest of the public they serve.

Seventy-three percent of residents say they trust state government to act in the public interest some or all of the time, the poll found, compared with 34 percent who say they trust the federal government to do so.

Only 19 percent say they approve of the job Congress is doing.

Poll respondents thought better — but not too much better — of state lawmakers. About 4 in 10 say they approve of the General Assembly’s job performance, compared with a 69 percent approval rating for Hogan.

About 6 in 10 Marylanders have a positive view of the state’s direction and economic performance, the poll found. Asked about the most important issue facing the state, 21 percent identified a money-related matter — jobs, taxes, economic growth or the budget. Sixteen percent said education, and 12 percent named issues involving crime, criminal justice and policing.

Nearly 1 in 5 Marylanders expected changes in the federal tax code to shrink their burden this year, while just under half said they thought their taxes would increase.

In a Goucher poll last year, 26 percent of state residents expected their taxes to fall, and 44 percent expected them to rise.

