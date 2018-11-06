

Democratic congressional candidate David Trone greets voters at South Hagerstown High School. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Republican congressional candidate Amie Hoeber greets voters in Potomac. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

By Election Day, David Trone, the Potomac Democrat seeking to succeed Rep. John Delaney in Maryland, had invested nearly $16 million of his own fortune in the race, exceeding even the amount of money he spent two years ago in his first — and failed — attempt to join Congress.

Buoyed by the expected outpouring of Maryland’s predominantly Democratic electorate, Trone’s team was feeling confident Tuesday as polls closed, after voters in the 6th Congressional District chose between their candidate and Republican Amie Hoeber.

As was the case when he lost the 2016 Democratic primary for a neighboring House district, Trone’s opponents this year — the Democrats he defeated in the primary and then Hoeber in the general election — portrayed him as trying to buy the seat representing terrain stretching from Montgomery County to Western Maryland.

Instead of responding to the criticism, Trone, the co-owner of Total Wine & More, kept spending his money and repeating pledges to be a counterbalancing voice to President Trump. Along the way, he won over Democrats who had opposed him during the primary, including those who had lambasted him for the money he had poured into the race.

[Read the latest election results for Maryland]

“I want the Democrats to take the House and Trone is a Democrat,” said Stanton Gildenhorn, a Montgomery County Democrat, explaining his support for the businessman whom he opposed in the primary. “The issue I had with him in the primary was the expenditure of his own money. I thought that was outrageous. That’s over. Now the main aim is to take back the House. You don’t unless you vote for Democrats.”



A Hagerstown voting site on Tuesday. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

The campaign to succeed Delaney, the three-term Democrat who gave up his seat to run for president, was widely viewed as the most competitive of Maryland’s House contests. In another race in eastern Maryland, Rep. Andy Harris (R) was hoping to beat back spirited opposition from Democrat Jesse Colvin, a former Army intelligence officer.

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D), facing nominal opposition, won reelection, according to the Associated Press. Also expected to cruise to another term were Democratic Reps. Steny H. Hoyer, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Elijah E. Cummings.

As they headed to polls in the 6th District, numerous voters said they would support Trone because he’s a Democrat, even if they were turned off by the businessman’s campaign spending.

“I think you got to send a message that Republicans didn’t stand up to the president,” said Steve Solomon, 61, a lawyer who lives in Potomac and who said he was “unhappily” voting for Trone. “They did not hold him accountable.”

Jack Havas, 75, a business owner and a registered Democrat, said that he would vote a straight Democratic ticket no matter how impressive Hoeber was as a candidate. “That woman could have been the best person ever and I wouldn’t have voted for her because we need to win the House,” he said.

But Sandra Wine, a Potomac resident who described herself as in her 70s, said that Trone’s money pushed her to support Hoeber. “I thought, ‘How come he has so much money he can send me so much literature,’ ” she said of Trone’s mailers. “I felt there was something funny going on.”

In reaching into his personal fortune to win office, Trone joins a club that includes Michael Bloomberg, who spent $74 million to become New York’s mayor in 2001; and Jon Corzine, who spent $60 million to capture a U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey in 2000.

Before his emergence as a candidate, Trone was a well-known donor to Democratic and Republican campaigns around the country, and he hosted fundraisers at his home for the likes of President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

But his vast resources did not guarantee success. In 2016, he lost the Democratic primary to Raskin in the 8th District despite putting $13 million of his own money into the race and outspending Raskin by a 6-1 margin.

[From 2016: Raskin wins Md.’s 8th Congressional District primary]

John Willis, a University of Baltimore political science professor, said no individual candidate in recent memory in Maryland has spent personal funds as Trone has in the past two election cycles.

Altogether, Trone invested nearly $30 million in the two races, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.

“The scale is extraordinary,” Willis said. “It’s a bother to people who are concerned about the fact that the average wealth of an average congressman is greater than the constituents’. I think it’s a problem for policy and the mechanics of how you run. I don’t expect it to become the norm in Maryland.”

Paul Ellington, Hoeber’s campaign manager, said during the race that Trone’s finances made him a formidable opponent for Hoeber, a national security consultant and former Reagan administration official.

Yet Hoeber’s husband, Mark Epstein, a Qualcomm executive, gave more than $1 million to two political action committees that advocated on Hoeber’s behalf, paying for mass mailings that sought to tarnish Trone. Hoeber’s 2018 campaign was her second attempt to win Delaney’s seat. Two years ago, Epstein gave $4 million to a PAC promoting her candidacy.

In his second race for Congress, Trone targeted Delaney’s 6th District seat, outspending by a wide margin the seven opponents he faced in the Democratic primary. Casting himself as a pragmatist, Trone pledged to work with Republicans to find ways to combat opioid addiction, an affliction that claimed the life of his nephew.

The day before winning the nomination in June, Trone learned that he had cancer, a diagnosis that he did not reveal until two months later after undergoing chemotherapy and just before going into the hospital for surgery.

[David Trone says he is ‘cancer free’ three weeks after surgery]

For a couple of weeks, Maryland political circles were rife with chatter that perhaps he would have to fold his campaign. But three weeks after surgery, Trone declared himself “cancer free” and returned to the campaign trail.