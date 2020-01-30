The legislature, where Democrats hold three-fifths majorities in both chambers, has reversed the vast majority of policy vetoes Hogan has issued since taking office six years ago. But on Thursday they let one of his decisions stand – a veto of a bill supported by unions that would have required freight trains to have at least two operators at one time.

AD

AD

The bills were passed during the 2019 legislative session, which ended in April, and vetoed by Hogan in May. He argued that some usurped his power and others were poor public policy.

In the most high-profile veto, the governor objected to a plan to give administrative law judges, rather than a politically appointed panel, the power to issue final decisions on who can have a concealed-carry permit.

The Handgun Permit Review Board has came under heavy scrutiny since Hogan took office, and has been criticized for granting more permits -- and for its spotty adherence to Maryland’s open meeting laws.Hogan said abolishing the board would not reduce violent crime and called the move “just another in a long series of politically motivated and ill-conceived power grabs.”

AD

The House of Delegates overrode that veto on a party-line vote of 89-49, four more votes than required.

AD

Several Republicans argued that the citizen board, created in 1972, had never issued a permit to someone who went on to kill someone.

“Why on earth are we changing the law?” asked Del. Jefferson L. Ghrist (R-Eastern Shore.) “Based on that, the citizen advisory board, they haven’t made any bad decisions ... Could it be that the governor was appointing a bunch of chest-pounding NRA members? Maybe.”

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary (D-Howard) said abolishing the board was common sense, noting that all other decisions by state agencies are appealed to an administrative law judge in a process that was created in 1990, nearly two decades after the handgun panel was created.

AD

The Senate voted 31-15 Thursday morning to overturn Hogan’s veto of the Dream Act expansion, which removes a restriction that required an undocumented immigrant to attend a two-year community college before enrolling in a four-year school.

AD

“Why should we put up barriers?” asked Sen. Paul Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee. “The whole idea of the legislation in 2011 was to break down barriers.”

Republican opponents of the bill said they worried that the expansion of the Dream Act would lead to undocumented immigrants taking up more slots at the University of Maryland.

Pinsky called the fear over unfounded. He said since the law went into effect eight years ago, 509 undocumented immigrants have gone to community college and 34 continued on to four year institutions.

AD

The House overrode the Dream Act veto on a 95-43, party line vote.

House Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery) said his father was 8 years old when he came to the country from Europe and found opportunity, and that children today deserve the same chance.

Luedtke said he disagrees with that helping immigrants somehow hurts citizens.