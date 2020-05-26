Gonzales Research & Media Services found that Hogan’s job approval rating among Democratic voters has increased since the outbreak, jumping from 66 percent in February to 82 percent now.

Meanwhile, his rating among fellow Republicans, according to the poll, has suffered slightly, dropping from 79 percent three months ago to 71 percent now — making Hogan, who has long been a favorite among Democrats in a largely blue state, more popular among Democrats than his own party, according to the poll.

Protesters have descended on Annapolis in recent weeks, calling on Hogan to reopen the state without any limitations. Some Republican state legislators and others who oppose the governor’s stay-at-home order have sued Hogan over the restrictions, arguing that he has overreached. Hogan’s office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Still, Hogan’s overall approval among Maryland voters jumped 8 points in the past three months, the poll found.

Pollster Patrick Gonzales said Hogan’s boost in his job approval rating appears to come from voters’ “unease toward the coronavirus and its increased infection potential in Maryland.”

The poll found that 63 percent of Maryland voters think Hogan’s stay-at-home order was “about right,” while 22 percent said the restrictions “went too far” and 15 percent said the order has “not gone far enough.”

The response to Hogan’s orders is vastly different based on party affiliation. While 80 percent of Democratic voters say the stay-at-home order has been worthwhile, only 34 percent of Republicans had the same sentiment.

Dirk Haire, chairman of the state Republican Party, called the slight decline in Hogan’s approval rating among Republican voters “electorally insignificant” and said the governor is in a difficult position.

“More Republicans are pushing to open more quickly; Democrats want to move more slowly,” Haire said. “It’s a tough balancing act; these are unprecedented times.”

The poll found that 43 percent of voters statewide and 55 percent of voters in the Washington metro region know someone who has tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The group most concerned about the virus are black voters, according to the poll’s findings — 70 percent said they are concerned about becoming seriously ill, compared with 57 percent of voters overall.

The pandemic has disproportionately affected African American residents in Maryland and across the country. Prince George’s County, a majority-black jurisdiction, is the hardest-hit county in the state.

The poll, which was conducted May 19 to May 23, included 810 registered Maryland voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.