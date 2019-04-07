Maryland’s General Assembly convenes Monday for a final marathon of lawmaking, with some of Gov. Larry Hogan’s top priorities still untouched and compromise needed to pass scores of bills that range from legalizing edible medical marijuana products to controlling the cost of some prescription drugs.

The Maryland Senate is expected to complete the fourth veto override of the 2019 term, reversing Hogan’s (R) veto last week of a bill to create five permanent oyster sanctuaries. The House of Delegates overrode the governor just hours after he issued the veto.

The 90-day session’s final day, known as “Sine Die,” will open on a somber note. House Speaker Michael E. Busch, 72, died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon after being hospitalized with pneumonia. He was the state’s longest-serving speaker.

Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne A. Jones ­(D-Baltimore County), for whom Busch has been a mentor, is expected to preside in his place.

Meanwhile, the longest-serving Senate president in the country, Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert), will lead his chamber in poor health, just weeks removed from chemotherapy treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer.



The late Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch, left, and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, both Democrats, in the State House earlier this year. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The death and illness of the two legendary lawmakers underscore the possibility of generational change in the General Assembly, which Miller and Busch have led for longer than any of their predecessors.

Since January, the overwhelmingly Democratic legislature has approved marquee legislation including a new $15 minimum wage, the state’s $46.6 billion budget, raising the smoking age to 21 and a massive remake of Maryland’s public school system.

The education plan, which will unfold in stages over the next decade, funnels $800 million more into K-12 education over the next three years, and lawmakers hope to add billions more to pay for universal prekindergarten, teacher raises and programs to help students meet tougher graduation standards.

But the lion’s share of legislation remains uncompleted. Lawmakers introduced nearly 2,500 measures this year and passed just 558 of them so far.

Among those awaiting action is Hogan’s late-introduced proposal to redraw the state’s politically gerrymandered congressional map that favors Democrats. The constitutionality of Maryland’s map is pending before the Supreme Court, and state lawmakers have shown no interest in considering the governor’s call to redraw it .



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has seen some of his top legislative priorities go without a vote this year. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Also waiting without a vote is the governor’s proposal to give tougher penalties to repeat violent offenders. The legislation is among several proposals that have sparked sharp words between Hogan and lawmakers, with the governor attacking Democrats as “pro-criminal” and Democrats retorting that Hogan has “cried” because he didn’t get what he wanted.

Other high-interest bills still outstanding include requiring background checks for private sales of rifles and shotguns, a proposal introduced after five employees were killed at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis with what investigators said was a legally purchased pump-action shotgun.

Environmentalists are pushing for a bill that would require 50 percent of the state’s energy to come from renewable sources. The legislation, which appeared to be stalled in a House committee, was revived on Friday and received initial approval in the House of Delegates.

Lawmakers are also close to passing reforms of the University of Maryland Medical System’s oversight board in the wake of a self-dealing scandal that has ensnared Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, among others.

Pugh (D) has taken a temporary leave of absence for medical reasons. At least three inquiries into sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” series — including to the hospital system she oversaw — are underway.

Although advocates lost a battle to legalize aid-in-dying earlier this year, lawmakers are poised to pass a law that would decriminalize attempted suicide.

One controversial bill that appeared dead last week was resurrected by the House on Saturday in hopes it can win passage by midnight Monday. The measure would create a two-year period where adults sexually abused as children could file civil lawsuits against institutions that protected their attackers, even if the statute of limitations on such suits had long expired.

The “look back” window passed the House with only a handful of dissenters, but a Senate committee voted it down last week.

On Saturday, the House grafted the bill onto another Senate proposal that sought tougher penalties for killing pregnant women. That legislation had been sponsored by one of the senators who voted against the child sex abuse look-back window. The House renamed the new combination bill the “Justice for Vulnerable Populations Act,” and advanced it.

