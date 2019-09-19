The cost for about 269,000 small-group plans in Maryland will go up by 3 percent, an increase one-third smaller than what insurance companies had proposed.
New Maryland program staves off huge health insurance increases
States act on their own to fill holes Washington is knocking in Affordable Care Act
Md. governor, legislative leaders say they have a solution to soaring health-care premiums
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news