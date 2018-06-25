Democratic voters in Maryland on Tuesday will choose a candidate to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the fall, one of several contests across the state that could send a message to the state party about the direction it should be moving.

From Bladensburg to Baltimore, progressive candidates and self-funded mavericks are battling with party stalwarts in races that highlight party divisions.

The biggest matchup is between Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and former NAACP president Ben Jealous, the front-runners to become the Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

Baker, who has spent most of his career in politics, including about nine years in the Maryland General Assembly, has widespread support from the party establishment, including former governor Martin O’Malley and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Jealous, a community organizer turned tech investor, has strong backing from unions, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), wealthy liberal donors from across the country and national and statewide progressive groups.

Analysts say the races for governor, county executive in Prince George’s and Baltimore counties and seats in the state legislature reflect the growing tension in the party between party establishment and progressives.

“It’s up and down the ballot,” said Todd Eberly, a professor of political science at St. Mary’s College.



Gubernatorial candidates Rushern Baker, left, and Ben Jealous. (Astrid Riecken/ Evelyn Hockstein)

Baker, who has struggled in fundraising, campaigned on his record of boosting economic development and reducing crime in Prince George’s, while Jealous, who got help in raising money from Sanders, U.S. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), largely centered his campaign on “doing big things” to help working families.

They were leading the field in a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released three weeks before Election Day, with four in 10 likely voters still undecided. The other candidates are state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., a veteran lawmaker from Montgomery County; Alec Ross, a tech entrepreneur; James L. Shea, former chairman of the Venable law firm; and Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy director to Michelle Obama. A seventh major candidate, Kevin Kamenetz, died suddenly in early May. His running mate, Valerie Ervin, took his place at the top of the ticket, but dropped out in mid-June and endorsed Baker.

Hogan is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Voters also will choose nominees for Congress, including the closely watched 6th District race, where Democratic state Del. Aruna Miller and Republican Amie Hoeber are both vying to break the all-male hold on Maryland’s congressional delegation.

Hoeber is the Republican front-runner; Miller’s most formidable opponent is David Trone, a businessman who has spent more than $10 million of his own money on the race. The seat is being vacated by Democrat John Delaney, who is running for president. The district stretches from a portion of Montgomery County to Western Maryland and includes Washington, Allegany, Frederick and Garrett counties.



Campaign signs outside St. Catherine Labouré in Wheaton, one of 11 early voting sites in Montgomery County, on June 15. (Jennifer Barrios/The Washington Post)

Montgomery County voters are facing one of the most packed ballots in years, thanks to term limits, which kept several incumbents from running for reelection, and the county’s new public campaign financing system.

Dozens of hopefuls for local office have flooded neighborhoods and mailboxes in search of support in the largely blue county of 1 million people, where the June primary often determines who wins in November.

Six Democrats — three sitting council members, a state delegate, a former city mayor and a businessman — are running to succeed 12-year County Executive Isiah Leggett (D), who is the only African American to hold the county’s top elected office. At-large council member Marc Elrich and businessman David Blair are seen as the top contenders in what has been a hard-fought race.

The county council races are even more crowded — 33 Democrats are vying for four at-large positions, three of which are being vacated by term-limited incumbents. There are multiple contenders for each of the five district council seats, with an eight-way race among Democrats for District 1, representing Potomac and Bethesda.

A panoply of other local races round out the ballot, including clerk of the circuit court, the Board of Education — which features 11 candidates seeking two seats — and, for Democrats and Republicans, the chance to select who sits on the their party’s central committee.

Unaffiliated voters — the second-largest group in Montgomery — won’t be weighing in on most of the races. Because Maryland has a closed primary system, voters who have not registered with a party can vote only for candidates running for the nonpartisan Board of Education.

In Prince George’s, voters will choose among nine Democrats vying to succeed Baker. The winner will be on the ballot in November with Republican Jerry Mathis, although the primary is also usually tantamount to victory in overwhelmingly Democratic Prince George’s.

State’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks and former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards, the leaders in the race in terms of fundraising and endorsements, are vying to become Prince George’s first female county executive. A third major candidate is state Sen. C. Anthony Muse.

There are also nine Democrats competing for two new at-large seats on the county council, which were created by a 2016 ballot measure. Thirty-three Democrats are running in seven contested district council races, four of which are being vacated by term-limited incumbents.

Voters will decide among three Democrats vying to succeed Alsobrooks as state’s attorney and choose nominees for four school board seats; the top two vote-getters for each will compete in the general election.

They will also vote for nominees for the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Register of Wills, Judge of the Orphans’ Court and the Democratic Central Committee.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 220,000 voters across the state opted to cast their ballots during the early voting period, a 57 percent increase over four years ago. In the 2014 primary, there was also a huge jump in early voting, but in the end only 24 percent of registered Democrats cast ballots.

Jennifer Barrios and Rachel Chason contributed to this report.