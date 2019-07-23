The company behind a long-planned wind farm off the coast of Ocean City hit a new milestone Thursday, announcing construction of a multimillion-dollar staging area at the Port of Baltimore, where turbines will be assembled and then shipped out to sea.

The Skipjack Wind Farm will eventually have 15 turbines erected about 20 miles northeast of the beach town.

But first, the firm behind the project needs a hub to construct the massive turbines, whose components can weigh as much as 4 million pounds apiece. Right now, only one offshore wind operation is up and running in the United States — off the coast of Rhode Island. Projects planned for elsewhere up and down the Eastern Seaboard will also need someplace to put together the turbines, officials said, and could eventually use the Baltimore facility as well.

The portside renewable energy operation is being constructed on the former site of Bethlehem Steel Corp. The 50-acre facility is part of a Tradepoint Atlantic project redeveloping an area of the Port of Baltimore known as Sparrows Point.

Skipjack’s parent company, the Dutch firm Orsted, is investing $13.2 million in building the state’s first “offshore wind energy center” and other infrastructure at the port to accommodate wind turbine assembly.

The company is one of two that won permission to build wind turbines off Maryland’s coast. The second firm, Baltimore-based U.S. Wind, has a lease to build a larger project south of the Skipjack farm. In May, U.S. Wind announced it was installing a meteorological tower at the site of the wind farm.

Both projects have been in the works for about five years, launched after the Maryland General Assembly in 2013 approved $1.7 billion in subsidies for an offshore wind farm. At the time, policy experts hoped construction could begin by 2017.

Instead, it took state regulators until 2017 to approve the two projects. As part of the approval, the companies were required to invest in port upgrades that accommodate their projects, and meet other requirements designed to create jobs in the state.

Skipjack representatives said in a statement that the company expects construction of the wind farm to begin in 2021. The farm should generate enough electricity to power 35,000 homes a year starting in 2022.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) has sought to stop the larger project by U.S. Wind over concerns the turbines could affect views from Ocean City.

