Swain is also seeking monetary damages and an order that would require the defendants to pay for and receive “Constitutional voting rights training.”

“I feel disenfranchised,” he said in an interview.

Swain is represented by Daniel L. Cox, a Republican state delegate who represents Frederick and Carroll counties and has filed a lawsuit of his own against Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration over his stay-at-home orders, which also were designed to curtail the covid-19 pandemic.

Maryland residents are required under the governor’s coronavirus executive order to wear face masks at all public places, which would include the polls. An order signed this summer specifically requires all polling places to adhere to all public health guidance.

Swain argues that there is no state law that bars him from voting without a mask.

While scientists and medical experts have overwhelmingly agreed that masks are the most effective way of stopping the spread of the deadly and highly contagious virus, skeptics — including President Trump and some of his top aides — have questioned that conclusion, or opposed mask mandates as a violation of individual rights.

The District, which launched early voting on Tuesday, also requires masks at all polling places.

Virginia registrars, following directions from the state electoral board, are encouraging all voters to wear masks at the polls, but not requiring it. If a voter refuses to wear a mask, they are offered the option of voting curbside.

“If they refuse that, they can come in and vote like every other voter,” said Gretchen Reinemeyer, registrar for Arlington County, where 50 percent of voters have already cast their ballots. “We’ve had a few maskless voters who took us up on the offer to vote curbside and we did let them into the polling place to submit their ballots into the machine.”

Richard Keech, deputy registrar in Loudoun County, said of the 67,000-plus voters who have cast a ballot so far, “maybe four or five” made an issue of not wearing a mask. The poll workers let them vote indoors, and tried to space them far away from other voters when there is room in the polling place.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.